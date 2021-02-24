St. Louis can boast two 2021 NBA All-Stars with Tatum, Beal

The former Chaminade stars will represent their teams and home city proudly in Atlanta

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis will be well represented at this year's NBA All-Star game in Atlanta.

On Tuesday, the reserve players for each conference were announced, and Celtics star Jayson Tatum is an All-Star for the second straight season.

Tatum joins fellow Chaminade alum and Wizards guard Bradley Beal as an All-Star in 2021. Beal is a two-time All-Star himself, but was snubbed from the team last year.

This year, Beal is leading the league with 32.9 points per game. Tatum, still only 22 years old, is averaging 26 points per game with Boston.

The rest of the reserves include Brooklyn's James Harden, Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons, Boston’s Jayson Tatum and Orlando’s Nikola Vucevic from the Eastern Conference, along with the Los Angeles Lakers’ Anthony Davis, Phoenix's Chris Paul, the Los Angeles Clippers’ Paul George, Utah teammates Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, and Portland’s Damian Lillard from the Western Conference.

Boston’s finest ☘️



Jayson Tatum is a 2021 #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/Qgtg7r9v5b — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 24, 2021

Lakers forward LeBron James and Nets forward Kevin Durant are captains for this year's game, and will draft their teams next week with rosters revealed on March 4. The All-Star Game is on March 7.