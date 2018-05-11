ST. LOUIS – St. Louis native and the brother of NBA player Ben McLemore passed away over the weekend.

Kevin McLemore was a standout basketball player at Normandy High School and graduated in 2013. He went on to play two seasons at Brown Mackie College and transferred to Jessup in California to be closer to his brother Ben.

According to his bio from Jessup Athletics, McLemore studied Christian Leadership and had the mindset to be a coach someday. He also enjoyed working in real estate and was a father to Kevin Jr.

Details of how he died have not been released.

Statement from the Sacramento Kings

“We are heartbroken to learn of Kevin McLemore’s passing. I was fortunate to know him and saw firsthand how much joy he brought to Ben and countless others. Our thoughts, prayers and deepest condolences go out to Ben and his entire family. We respectfully request privacy on behalf of the family as they grieve during this most difficult time.” - Kings General Manager Vlade Divac

Statement from Jessup Athletics

Sign up for the STL Morning Rush newsletter Sign up for the daily STL Morning Rush Newsletter Something went wrong. Get daily emails with stories that will make you feel something. Thank you for signing up for the STL Morning Rush Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our student Kevin McLemore. Kevin had become a beloved part of the Jessup community and was a valued member of our Men's Basketball team. Coach Lance Von Vogt described Kevin as a "person that everyone loved". We join the family in grieving Kevin's loss and are praying for each family member by name (Mother is Sonya, Sister is April, and Brother is Ben).

Because Jessup is a community and a family, this loss is hitting all of us at a very deep level. I encourage each member of the community to pray and enter a time of grieving that is both personal and corporate. The presence of God is often most nearly experienced during these moments of pain and loss. The heart of our Loving Father is that He is the one "who comforts us in all our troubles, so that we can comfort those in any trouble with the comfort we ourselves receive from God." (2 Corinthians 1:4). Dean of Students, Dave Heitman, will be providing additional details regarding community opportunities to grieve together.

John Jackson, PhD

President

© 2018 KSDK