I fell in love with boxing thanks to HBO. My earliest memory of the sport was watching Sugar Ray Leonard take on Marvin Hagler in a slugfest that seemed to last for hours. My dad, brother, and I were locked in a trance, executing faulty shadow boxing tactics that made us feel like we were sweating right along with the fighters. Blood, sweat, and glory in a ring? That was heaven to me.

How great is boxing? 31 years later, people still debate and discuss that Leonard-Hagler fight, which ended in a split-decision for the Leonard. Boxing brings people together because it involves something that evokes interest from 99 percent of the living population: two people fighting. Some of the best talks I have had with my dad over the course of my life were over a boxing fight. Leaning forward in our seats and raising our voices with each word, the sport pulled a passion out of me.

Now, the good old days are dying. HBO is ringing the bell.

Starting in 2019, HBO boxing will all but disappear from the premium cable provider, and that truly saddens this boxing fan. Their coverage of the sport beats Showtime's crew, and their overall dive into the psychology and human aspect of the sport will be sorely missed. When in doubt about how much passion is involved with boxing, HBO Sports reminded you.

The 24/7 episodes that took you behind the scenes of a big fight such as the recent Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin match were wonderfully produced television shows that connected and left an indelible mark on me that usually resulted in a run or a meeting with my own boxing bag in the basement. Liev Schreiber's brilliant narration added depth to the words and really pulled you in. Jim Lampley's Fight Game was a great introduction to the program that gave insight into the sport.

The ringside commentary of Lampley, Max Kellerman, and Roy Jones Jr. added a signature touch to each fight. More importantly, the network had covered and showcased the sport since I was a kid. I remember watching Sugar Ray Leonard, Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield, Manny Pacquiao, and Miguel Cotto for the first time.

While I hate the move, I understand it from a business aspect. Fights in recent years haven't attracted the interest that a match between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Oscar De La Hoya once did 12 years ago. Viewership is down, pay-per-view sales are decreasing, and subscribers aren't citing boxing as a reason to pursue the network. In the end, politics and finances will usually rule the day. If the needle isn't being pushed and the pen is drawing more red than black, the future hopes are dim. I hate it, but I get it.

I dread the day that I can no longer watch HBO Boxing After Dark. Whether it's well-known names or unknown brawlers, I looked forward to a good match. There was something about witnessing a great boxing match. It lifted your day up and gave you energy. Unlike other sports, fighters don't play; they fight for their lives in the ring. That created a brand of electricity when watching it that was undeniable. With no offense to Mixed Martial Arts, boxing will always grab my interest more. Two guys standing in the middle of the ring trading shots, with the only hope of a grapple being someone reaching for the ropes to stay alive.

All of that goes away in January. HBO has great programming, and will surely fill the void with something invigorating--but a good part of me is sad that it has to end. I had hoped to see Canelo-GGG III on the network, with juicy 24/7 episodes laying bricks of suspense at our fingertips before round #25 began. I will miss Schreiber turning ordinary words into poetry when discussing the tradition of boxing in Mexico or detailing a fighter's home life. I will miss it all.

All one can do is soak up the final three months of shows, fights, and memories. What started in January of 1973 will end there 46 years later.

I'll remember the Holyfield-Tyson fight the most. Going into the match, I was one of the few who thought Holyfield could win the fight. I just knew The Real Deal with an iron jaw had a legit chance. When he knocked Tyson out, I never screamed louder. That was on HBO PPV. It was a legendary night. Seeing my dad look at me in disbelief is a moment I'll never forget. Fighting brings it out of me.

Thank you, HBO. You're closing the doors on the future, but my past is well intact.

