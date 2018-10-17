ST. LOUIS, MO. -- Eight games into the 2018 season, the Cardinal Ritter find themselves 8-0 with one regular season game remaining.

Led by Ohio State commit Jameson Williams, the Lions are scoring 43 points per game. But while those numbers are very impressive, head coach Brandon Gregory said their success on the field stems from success in the classroom.

"You know you get caught up in the X's and O's but you got to have discipline, got to listen to what your coaches say, be on time you know, things you got to do in that building," Gregory said.

The Lions will face Althoff Catholic Friday and then will set their sights on a state championship run.

