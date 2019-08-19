The St. Louis Cardinals announced their 2020 spring training schedule on Monday.

Their 30-game Grapefruit League slate is set to start on Feb. 22, 2020 at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter, Florida. They’ll host the New York Mets in their first game.

The schedule features 15 home dates and 15 road games, including three games as the ‘visiting’ team against the Miami Marlins (Feb. 24 and March 14, 21), giving them 18 total games at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. The Cardinals, and their stadium co-tenants the Marlins, will play a total of seven games next spring.

The Cardinals will host seven different opponents during Grapefruit League contests, including home games against the Minnesota Twins (March 2), Boston Red Sox (March 15) and Atlanta Braves (March 19). The Cardinals will also host the Miami Marlins (4 games), Washington Nationals (2 games), Houston Astros (3 games) and New York Mets (3 games).

The Cardinals have three Saturday home games (February 22, 29 and March 7) and two Sunday home contests (March 8 and 15).

The Cardinals will break camp on March 22 following their game against Washington, and will travel to Arlington, Texas, where they will play an exhibition game against the Texas Rangers on March 23 at their new Globe Life Field. The Cardinals will open their regular season schedule on March 26 at Cincinnati.

