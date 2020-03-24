ST. LOUIS — We might be without baseball for a while, but that isn't stopping Cardinals outfielder Dexter Fowler from making an impact.

Fowler is trying to make a difference while he and the rest of the players around the country are at home, waiting for the COVID-19 pandemic to pass.

On Monday, Fowler announced he would be matching every dollar given to Las Vegas area food bank, Three Square Food Bank, to support their coronavirus emergency food fund.

Fowler, a resident of Las Vegas had this to say on Twitter:

"I am matching every single dollar donated through this link https://threesquare.org/fowler We know we are all in this together. If you are able to make a donation, please do. Your support is needed more than ever before."

"Rather than workout and drinking challenges, let’s do giving challenges. This is it you guys. Let’s post all the giving and caring. Let’s go!" Fowler also tweeted.

"Food is the most basic of needs and it is essential that Three Square continues making healthy meals available—especially among vulnerable populations such as children, seniors, veterans and furloughed workers," Three Square said on their website.

