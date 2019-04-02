Since 1991, St. Louis University's basketball team has belonged to three conferences, had seven head coaches and won hundreds of games.

Through all that change, one thing has stayed the same, Earl Austin Jr. and Bob Ramsey on the call.

The duo has seen conference championships, NCAA Tournament wins and plenty of plays that led Billiken Bob to use one of his signature phrases.

"That's the worst call I have ever seen!"

From heart-stopping finishes to spirited conversations with the officials, Earl Austin Jr. and Bob Ramsey have been through it all. And there's no sign of them slowing down.