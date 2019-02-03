JUPITER, Fla. — One of the most intriguing battles in the Cardinals’ camp, created by the injury to Carlos Martinez’s right shoulder, is who will emerge as the choice to fill that spot in the starting rotation when the regular season begins.

Two of the five candidates were in action on Friday, one on a back field at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium and one in a night game against the Astros in West Palm Beach.

In Jupiter, Alex Reyes was impressive again in what likely will be his last live batting practice session before pitching in a spring training game. Manager Mike Shildt said that appearance will most likely come in the middle of next week, perhaps as a starter.

“His secondary pitches were special,” Shildt said of Reyes, who threw to the team’s new catcher, Matt Wieters. “I’m thrilled, and it’s not even close to what Alex is feeling. I’m so excited that he’s ready to compete.”

Reyes is still considered one of the top pitching prospects in baseball despite having only pitched four major-league innings the last two years because of injuries. One of the questions the Cardinals will have to answer is what role they want him to fill this season, aware that he likely will be on a limit for the number of innings they want him to pitch.

Another candidate for that spot, John Gant, who spent part of last season in the rotation, made his first start and second appearance of the spring against the Astros. He worked three innings, allowing one run on four hits. He struck out one and didn’t walk a batter.

Like Reyes, Gant has a personal situation which also will become a factor in his candidacy for the starting role. He is one of three pitchers in camp who is out of options, meaning the Cardinals cannot send him down to Memphis unless he clears waivers, which likely would not happen. Relievers Chasen Shreve and Mike Mayers are the other pitchers in camp who are out of options.

Also in the running for the open spot are Dakota Hudson, Austin Gomber and Daniel Ponce de Leon.

Here is how Friday night’s game broke down:

High: Scott Hurst, one of the minor league players in the Cardinals’ early spring training program, joined the team for the game and homered in the eighth inning to tie the game. Hurst was the team’s top pick (in the third round) in the 2017 draft.

Low: Andrew Miller had a rocky debut, retiring only two of the six hitters he faced. He allowed two hits, walked one, hit a batter and was charged with three runs. He left with the bases loaded, and two of those runners later scored.

At the plate: The Cardinals also got a solo home run from Tyler O’Neill, his second of the spring … Paul DeJong had a double in three at-bats … The other RBIs came on singles from Rangel Ravelo and Joe Hudson.

On the mound: Prospects Connor Jones and Ryan Helsley each turned in a scoreless inning of relief, as did left-hander Tyler Webb … One of Miller’s two batters that he retired was Carlos Correa, who struck out with the bases loaded.

Off the field: The Cardinals will play a “squad” game on Saturday morning to get some of the pitchers work who have not gotten into many games and some extra at-bats for hitters. It is probable that Yadier Molina will be one of the hitters.

Up next: Michael Wacha will get the start on Saturday when the Cardinals host their stadium partners, the Marlins.

