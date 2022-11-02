DraftKings at Casino Queen to debut new sportsbook on March 29

The 6,000-square-foot sportsbook will have a 60-foot video wall, 31 high-definition televisions, a VIP area and more than 30 betting kiosks.

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — After years of anticipation, the long-awaited DraftKings Sportsbook at Casino Queen officially has an opening date.

The casino announced on Wednesday that the new sportsbook would open on Tuesday, March 29 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 2 p.m.

The 6,000-square-foot sportsbook will have a 60-foot video wall, 31 high-definition televisions, a VIP area and more than 30 betting kiosks.

Bettors have been able to place sports wagers at the casino for the past two years via a temporary retail sportsbook on-site.

“With this comprehensive renovation, we are introducing a new era of sports betting, sports viewing and overall entertainment at DraftKings at Casino Queen,” Terry Downey, president and CEO of CQ Holding Company, Inc. said in a release. “Our relationship with DraftKings has allowed us to create an all-encompassing, state-of-the-art space that will continue to add to Illinois’ excitement for sports wagering.”

“It’s exciting to see our shared vision of bringing DraftKings’ innovative mobile app to life with an incredible in-person experience at the new DraftKings at Casino Queen Sportsbook,” Michael Kibort, Sr. Director, Retail Sportsbooks at DraftKings said in a release. “Through the amazing support of, and collaboration with, Casino Queen, we have created a premier destination for guests to enjoy for years to come.”

Bettors will be able to place their bets at 38 kiosks and five betting windows.

There will also be new options for food and drinks at the sportsbook. There is a custom-designed bar and a menu that will include shareable appetizers, specialty burgers, hand-tossed pizzas, sandwiches, salads, entrees and desserts.

To learn more about the DraftKings Sportsbook at the Casino Queen, you can visit their website by clicking here.