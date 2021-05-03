x
Drake-UNI men's basketball game at MVC tourney canceled

The Bulldogs will play the winner of Friday night's Missouri State vs. Valparaiso game.
Credit: AP
Drake head coach Darian DeVries directs his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Loyola of Chicago, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Des Moines, Iowa. Drake won 51-50 in overtime. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

ST. LOUIS — Friday night's Arch Madness matchup between Drake and Northern Iowa has been canceled, the Missouri Valley Conference announced a half-hour after the game's scheduled tipoff time.

The reason for the cancellation was not immediately released, but Drake men's basketball play-by-play announcer Michael Admire cited "COVID protocols within the UNI program."

The Bulldogs are the 2-seed at the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament. UNI, the 7-seed, beat Illinois State (10) 65-60 on Thursday. 

A Jan. 21 Drake vs. UNI game was postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests within the Drake staff, but the Bulldogs beat the Panthers 80-59 on Feb. 10 and 77-69 on Feb. 17.

The Bulldogs will play the winner of Missouri State (3) vs. Valparaiso (6) game, which tips off at 8:08 p.m. Friday.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

