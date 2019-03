EAST ST LOUIS, Ill. — The East St. Louis Flyers are 2019 Illinois class 3A state basketball champions.

The Flyers defeated Chicago Bogan 68-63 to take home the title on Saturday.

East St. Louis was trailing the entire game before tying it up just before the end of regulation. The team ended up capturing the title in overtime.

The Flyers topped Peoria Manual 57-48 in the semifinals to make it to the championship game.

This is the first state basketball title in East St. Louis history.