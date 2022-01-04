Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson says XFL training camps will kick off on Jan. 4, 2023

"I can tell you that the XFL player will be the hardest and hungriest players in the room," Johnson said.

ST. LOUIS — The XFL hype train is gaining some steam with the arrival of 2022.

At the end of December, XFL Part-Owner Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson teased that updates on teams and broadcast partners would be coming soon. Now with the new year, the new XFL is looking forward to the year-out date of the launch of training camps.

"One year from today. In exactly 365 days we will kick off our official 2023 XFL training camps. I'm so excited about this. I know you guys are excited too. All month long this month, our team of XFL executives are out there scouting the next great players. And I can tell you this, as an XFL owner and a man who has proudly put these calloused, dinosaur hands in the dirt all for the the love of football.. I can tell you that the XFL player will be the hardest and hungriest players in the room," Johnson said in a video posted to Instagram and seen by nearly 2 million people as of Tuesday night. So football nation, we are building this for you. The XFL is watching all for the love of football."

With the success of the league in St. Louis, it's expected that the BattleHawks will get the call to fly once again, although nothing is for certain.

Johnson had previously teased more XFL-related news could be on the horizon in January or February of 2022.

The XFL folded in 2020 with the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the league was sold to a group that includes Johnson, and businesswoman Dany Garcia.

St. Louis Convention and Visitors Commission said in 2020 that the league and St. Louis had been in preliminary talks about returning to town.