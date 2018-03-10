ST. LOUIS – Congratulations to our Frank Cusumano!
5 On Your Side’s sports director Frank Cusumano was inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame on Wednesday.
Missouri Sports Hall of Fame inducted 16 individuals, along with two high school coaches and their programs at its Enshrinement in St. Louis press conference presented by Great Southern Bank at Chase Park Plaza.
"Cusumano is among the top veteran sports journalists in St. Louis – quite a distinction in a city that has produced some of sports’ most competitive and successful reporters in print, TV and radio. He has worked at KSDK TV (5 On Your Side TV) since 1993 and has won 17 Emmys, including Best Sports Anchor for his storytelling and sports coverage. He also has an Edward R. Murrow Award, which began in 1971 and honors those whose work embodies that of the great TV news icon. In essence, Cusumano has covered it all – the entire Tony La Russa era of the St. Louis Cardinals, the Redbirds’ 2006 and 2011 World Series championships, the St. Louis Rams’ two Super Bowls as well as the National Hockey League’s St. Louis Blues and numerous NCAA Division I basketball tournaments, including Final Fours. He is a voter for the Heisman Trophy and the St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame. In April 2017, Cusumano received the Jack Buck Award from the St. Louis Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame. He also has hosted the Pressbox radio program on KFNS for 25 years. Cusumano is a graduate of De Smet Jesuit High School, where he was the captain and earned All-District on the basketball team, before playing for the University of Missouri-St. Louis."
The Enshrinement ceremony will be held on Sunday, Nov. 4. Events begin with a noon reception, followed by the 1 p.m. banquet.
The Class of 2018
Isaac Bruce, a standout wide receiver of the St. Louis Rams
Jackie Joyner-Kersee, a six-time Olympic track and field medalist
Mark Buehrle, a St. Francis Howell North High School graduate & 16-year big-league pitcher
Bernard Gilkey, a University City High School graduate & 12-year big-league outfielder
Frank Cusumano, the Emmy Award-winning Sports Director of KSDK TV
Irv Goode, a lineman for 10 seasons with the St. Louis Football Cardinals
Bill McDermott, known as “Mr. Soccer” of St. Louis University
Dr. Matt Matava, the longtime team physician of the St. Louis Rams & St. Louis Blues
Pete Woods, a University City High School graduate & former University of Missouri quarterback
Al Nipper, a Hazelwood West High School standout & former big-league pitcher
Karen Davis, the longtime volleyball coach of St. Joseph’s Academy
Jim Halliburton, a longtime successful swim coach and now at St. Louis University
Dale Gildehaus, now in his 32nd year as the head football coach of St. Francis Borgia High School
Myron Holtzman, a sports journalist from the Globe-Democrat, Sporting News & Gameday Magazine
Travis Brown, the former Director of Athletics of St. Louis Public Schools
Mark Edwards, the men’s basketball coach of Washington University for 31 years
Dan Rolfes, the head coach of the Incarnate Word Academy basketball program
Terry Michler, the veteran soccer coach of Christian Brothers College High School
The Incarnate Word Academy Basketball Program and the Christian Brothers College High School Soccer Program also will be inducted. Additionally, longtime Mercy executive Donn Sorensen will be honored with the President’s Award, given to an individual who champions sports and the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame across the state.