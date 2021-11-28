CBC wins fourth state football title in school history

The Cadets are back on top after capturing another state title on Saturday in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The CBC Cadets are the kings of Missouri high school football once again.

Christian Brothers College took home the Class 6 state title on Saturday in Columbia with a 48-21 victory over Liberty North.

It's the fourth state football championship in the school's history, joining the 2014, 2017 and 2018 teams.

CBC finished their season with a 13-1 record, with their only loss coming in Week 1 of the season to East St. Louis by the final score of 48-44.

CBC was the No. 1 overall seed in the Class 6 playoffs, and defeated Vianney, De Smet, SLUH and Lee's Summit North before taking down Liberty North in the championship game at Faurot Field in Columbia.

5 On Your Side has covered the Cadets' 2021 season for the entire ride. Below are some highlights from their journey to a state title.