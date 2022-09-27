Reports: U.S. Bank stadium could host huge NFL matchup that doesn't involve the Vikings

Reports cite U.S. Bank Stadium as a neutral site to host Sunday's game between the Bucs and Chiefs as the Vikings head to London to play the Saints.

MINNEAPOLIS — As Hurricane Ian prepares to make landfall in Florida, the storm could prompt a big site change for the NFL.

This week the Minnesota Vikings are headed to London to play the New Orleans Saints, but there could be another showdown happening here in Minnesota.

According to some reports, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be eyeing U.S. Bank Stadium as a possible place to take on the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday, Oct.2.

A tweet from the Bucs said the team was leaving Tampa on Tuesday and heading for the Miami Dolphin's facility for the week. The post said the football club has not made any changes yet involving the site of Sunday night's game, currently scheduled in Tampa.

We will move our football operations to Miami-Dade County tomorrow and practice at the Dolphins' facility. No changes have yet been made to Sunday's game schedule.#GoBucs https://t.co/x8qev5xfJc — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) September 26, 2022

But another tweet from ESPN's NFL reporter Jeff Darlington cited league sources as saying that if the game has to be moved, the Bucs and Chiefs would play at a neutral site in the Midwest.

Like Minneapolis.

Thread: If the Bucs are unable to host the Chiefs on Sunday due to the impact of Hurricane Ian, the NFL is unlikely to use Miami as the new game site even though Dolphins aren’t using the stadium, per league sources. The Bucs would instead be on the move again… — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) September 26, 2022

Plans remain fluid as organizers wait to see what Hurricane Ian's impact will be when it reaches Florida.

On Monday, Buc's quarterback Tom Brady addressed the issue on his podcast, saying, "It's suited for all of us to stay adapted to the situation. I don't think anyone is really prepared for this. I know I've been preparing all morning trying to get my stuff outside and put it inside. Try to get all the stuff in the ground level up a little bit higher up right here on the bay.

"They're talking about pretty high storm surges and it's a scary thing, I will say that. It's a scary thing when it really hits your doorstep."

So a question many people are asking is "Why don't they just move the game to Miami, since they're already practicing there?"

Darlington said if Tampa is hit hard by the hurricane, the NFL doesn't want to risk using state resources to host a game when they could be better used to help in the aftermath of the hurricane.

