'He's never watched a football game with me until now' | Kurt Warner shares sweet experience with son

If you were anywhere on social media on Sunday, you probably heard about the NFL playoff game being shown on Nickelodeon between the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints.

There was a Spongebob Squarepants-themed pregame show, lots of fun gags and even an animated slime machine for touchdowns.

But for former St. Louis Rams quarterback Kurt Warner, the unique broadcast made for a special family moment.

Warner shared this tweet on Sunday of he and his son, Zach, watching the Nickelodeon broadcast together.

"My son loves @Nickelodeon but has never sat and watched a football game with me UNTIL today... I appreciate Nick introducing our kids to the game in a fun & entertaining way!!," Warner tweeted.

Zack, who is now 31, suffered a traumatic brain injury at four months old and is legally blind. Warner said this Nickelodeon broadcast of the Wild Card game was the first time he and Zack had watched a game together.

