SLU grad Jordan Goodwin is living the NBA dream

After a successful college basketball career at Saint Louis University, Jordan Goodwin has been making a name for himself in the NBA.

ST. LOUIS — They have been working together for 12 years, usually in a quiet gym and not too much has to be said. Pee Wee Lenard and Jordan Goodwin understand each other.

"I always call Jordan my son," Lenard said.

"That's my second dad," Goodwin said.

Goodwin is an Althoff Catholic High School grad and left as the all-time leading scorer. He chose Saint Louis University and Travis Ford remembers his defining moment there.

"I remember when he was back when he was a young sophomore and we had just lost a game here to Seton Hall. And in the locker room, I challenged him probably like he hasn't been challenged his entire life. Some things probably said that to him that's never been said," SLU head coach Travis Ford said. "His whole career changed from that point, every single person saw it. He had a totally different mentality and from what I saw from that point it made me say, 'Don't ever bet against him."

Goodwin proceeded to have one of the most remarkable careers in Billiken history. He was the all-time steals leader, he is fourth in rebounds, sixth in assists and 11th in scoring.

In his junior and senior years, he averaged a double-double in points and rebounds. As a 6-foot-3 guard, he was averaging 10 rebounds a game.

"How do you get all those rebounds?" 5 On Your Side's Frank Cusumano asked.

"Just kind of how I grew up, just have to go get everything myself, kinda. So, I just keep that with me and understand nobody is boxing the guard so you go in there and get the easy rebound," Goodwin said.

"An incredible desire to do it and a great feel for the game," Ford said. "You gotta have the will and want first. Then you add to his instincts and his feel for the game, and I've seen it before from just a few players I have coached over 26 years, that have those instincts and will and desire combined together."

But on draft night for the NBA, Goodwin didn't hear his name called.

"He didn't necessarily think his name would be called, but if he would, he would have been very happy. But, not being called, he was fine with it. He knew he had some opportunity to do some workouts and put the work in," Lenard said.

Was Jordan angry?

"No, I'm not, cause a lot of things happen after the draft and especially going in I knew my name wasn't going to be called. I really wasn't too worried when I didn't hear my name called," Goodwin said.

The Washington Wizards called shortly after the draft ended and Jordan was on to the NBA G League, tearing it up. Getting those offensive rebounds and getting to the glass.

The Wizards brought him to the NBA and he kept producing.

In fact, if you project Goodwin's numbers and limited his minutes in his two-year NBA career, he would be a triple-double player. That's why he signed a three-year, $5 million contract.

This summer, he was traded with Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns to play with three megastars: Beal, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.

"I know their coach really well," Ford said. "Frank Vogel was at Kentucky when I was at Kentucky, he was a manager there while I played. They're very excited about Jordan Goodwin, very excited. They have all these superstars, all these hall of famers on their team, you need a guy like Jordan Goodwin who is going to go in there and do the dirty work and still perform at a high level."

So this summer, he works with his guy Pee Wee. Some NBA players ditch their childhood coaches, but not Goodwin.

"He's been by me, I wasn't always good and I came a long way and he's seen it from day one, the development. And he's right there with me trying to prove the doubters wrong. Countless hours in the gym, never charged me a dollar, everything is from out the kindness of his heart," Goodwin said.

"He's kept me in his corner, he trusts me and we just continue to grow and build together every day," Lenard said.