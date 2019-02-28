Harrison Bader captivated Cardinal nation in 2018.

What does he have in store for an encore in 2019?

We sat down with the budding star centerfielder in Jupiter to talk gold glove aspirations, who he tries to emulate and how he plans on being a better hitter in 2019.

Bader was near the top in almost every advanced center field defensive statistic last season.

He should be near the top of the list for gold glove favorites entering 2019.

One thing Bader can work on entering the new season is getting on base more consistently.

His .334 OBP in 2018 was above league average, but with his speed and fearlessness, he should look to bump that .334 mark up and create some more havoc on the basepaths.

Bader might be able to feast at the bottom of the Cardinals lineup as well.

With the addition of Paul Goldschmidt, that's another big name at the top of the lineup that will be getting a lot of attention.

That could wind up in Bader getting overlooked at the bottom of the order and perhaps getting more fast balls to hit. (Given that Bader will hit lower in the order and not in the second spot after Matt Carpenter)