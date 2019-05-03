Jack Flaherty's 2018 was certainly an eye-opener.

As a 22-year-old, Flaherty struck out 182 batters in 151 innings to the tune of a 3.34 ERA.

In his age 23 season, Flaherty could very well be the best pitcher in the Cardinals' rotation.

We sat down with Flaherty at spring training to talk about his cemented role in the rotation, the comparisons he's drawn to Cardinal legends and why he thinks Kobe is better than LeBron.

With Carols Martinez on the mend, Flaherty will undoubtedly posses the nastiest stuff in the Cardinals' rotation to start the season.

If Flaherty's recent spring training start against the Phillies is any indication, the righty is ready for regular season action.

In the Cardinals' barn of starters, Jack Flaherty is the true thoroughbred of the group.

Although Flaherty certainly had an impressive introduction last season, 2019 could really be the year he puts the rest of the league on notice.