The Cardinals haven't been to the playoffs since 2015, and a large part of the fan base has placed a lot of the blame on the front office.

This offseason, John Mozeliak and company shelled out for top of the line reliever Andrew Miller, and pulled off a big trade for the best first baseman in baseball, Paul Goldschmidt.

The Cards' President of Baseball Operations sat down with our Frank Cusumano at spring training in Jupiter, Florida to talk about how the new additions are fitting in, what to expect out of a full season of Mike Shildt and showing faith in Dexter Fowler.