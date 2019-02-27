Paul DeJong has accomplished a lot as a Cardinal at just 25 years old.

He was the runner up in rookie of the year voting in 2017, has nearly 50 home runs from the shortstop position in two seasons and has a nice big contract that keeps him a Cardinal through the end of 2023.

Don't count on him being content, though.

We sat down with DeJong at spring training in Jupiter, and found out just how ambitious his goals are.

You can count DeJong among those excited with the early-camp vibe among the Cardinals.

"This is my third spring training, and this is the best team by far coming into spring," DeJong said.

Over the offseason, DeJong said he paid special attention to improving his defense, and said he echoes Manager Mike Shildt's opinion that he could be a gold glove caliber shortstop.

If he can stay healthy, DeJong should bring some thump and protection to the Cardinals lineup.

A 3-4-5 batting order of Goldschmidt, Ozuna and DeJong should do some serious damage.

It's also of note that the Cardinals won't have a true backup shortstop on the roster this season.

Greg Garcia is gone, and the redbirds will turn to a combination of Yairo Munoz, Drew Robinson and Jedd Gyorko to spell DeJong when he needs a rest.

With none of these players being above average defensive options at the position, look for the possibility of DeJong playing as much as they can get him out there.