JUPITER, Fla. — The good news for Miles Mikolas, who will be the starter for the Cardinals on opening day in a little more than two weeks, is that his start on Tuesday came in a game that didn’t really count.

Mikolas was roughed up by the Braves, giving up eight hits in five-plus innings and was charged with all five of their runs in the game in Orlando.

Two of the hits were home runs, and one of the runs came after Mikolas came out of the game in the sixth inning. He likely will have two more starts in Florida, although at least one of those could be against minor leaguers on the back fields, before making the start in the opener of March 28 in Milwaukee.

Here is how the game broke down:

High: Yadier Molina made the trip to Orlando and had two of the Cardinals’ six hits.

Low: The Cardinals were 0-of-6 with runners in scoring position in getting shut out for the second time this spring.

At the plate: Three of the Cardinals hits were doubles, by Yairo Munoz, Drew Robinson and Rangel Ravelo …Their only other hit was a single by Harrison Bader … Tyler O’Neill was 0-of-4 and struck out three times.

On the mound: Alex Reyes pitched a scoreless inning in his third outing of the spring, recording two strikeouts … John Gant also pitched a scoreless inning with one strikeout.

Up next: Dakota Hudson, the current favorite to win the open spot in the starting rotation, will get the start on Wednesday against the Marlins in Jupiter.

Result: Braves 5, Cardinals 0