ST. LOUIS — There was a time. A time not so long ago. The present was bright and the future seemed even brighter. AAA was pumping out prospects like AB rolling bottles off the line before Labor Day weekend. One by one, each as perfect as the one prior. The memories are clear as a crisp fall day in the Gateway. This is the story of those times. The days the Machine, the Memphis Mafia, and the outfield that was.

The Machine came into our lives thanks to the injured body of the long forgotten Bobby Bonilla. That April in 2001 the fates of the Cardinal organization would forever be altered. There was fandom before Albert Pujols, and then everything after.

In the 11 season that followed we celebrated 3 pennants, 2 world championships, 3 MVP’s, 445 home runs, and, unbelievably, 84 stolen bases. Then came the divorce, the sunny weather of Southern California, the distance, and the forgettable finishes for the Angels of Anaheim. Though Albert has never reached the heights he did while in our fair city, he has been a really really good hitter out on the left coast.

This one stat alone blows my mind as to how we take for granted the single greatest hitter of the 21st century. Let the following soak in….In Albert Pulols’ 7 years with the Angels, he has as many 100 rbi seasons as Mickey Mantle had in his entire 18 year career. 4.

The Memphis Mafia

Three prospects that were set to determine a large part of the future. Each making his stamp on the 2011 run to the destruction of Ron Washington and his Rangers. Jay, Descalso, and Craig. Each securing one of the final three outs in Game 7 of an epic seven game series. They hung a while longer here in the STL. Each a large part of the 2013 Pennant winning Redbirds. But, now, five autumns since, they are scattered to the wind.

Jay has been a steady contributor every year he has worn a big league uniform. This season split between KC and Arizona the kid from The U has hit .272 with 138 hits, one of which was the 1000th of his career.

As for ol’ Danny boy, this season out in the desert of the American Southwest Descalso has jacked 13 and driven in 57. With two thirds of the Mafia reunited, things seem closer to correct in the Bigs this season.

Then, there’s the Turtle. The one that was supposed to contend for batting titles and Silver Sluggers for a decade. Allen Craig. God, what a bat. He seemed to hit everything for a line drive. Like, everything. Then, a foot injury derailed a guy seemingly destined for 2,000 hits and an MVP or two. After his injury in 2014 he was a shell of himself at the major league level, not stepping into the box since 2015. There is hope though. This year at AAA for the Fathers of San Diego the Turtle looked like the Turtle once more. He hit .293, with 13 jacks, 59 ribs, for an OPS of .854. Why he wasn’t called up in September is beyond me. But, he looks primed to rake someone in the show again in 2019.

The Outfield that Was

Piscotty, Grichuk, and Pham. On paper and promise, it is harder to build a better outfield. Speed, power, gloves, and wheels. Everything you would ever want, not only to build a defensive outfield, but also the 2-3-4 of your lineup. The pure skill set of these men is undeniable. Randall could hit the ball from here to Hannibal with the flick of a wrist, Pham could lace a triple, stare down the devil and win, and Piscotty could just roll out of bed roping doubles like he’s reading the Post-Dispatch over a cup of what would most definitely be decaf.

Then, one by one they fell. Injuries, and a bad major league manager did not help. A perceived attitude issue with Pham, a lack of plate discipline with Randall, and the tragic loss of Piscotty’s mother sent them to the south of Canada, the West Coast of the United States, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Why lord why could they not put it together here? I know we all love the scrappy Harrison Bader, but here is why we would have loved Piscotty just a tad bit more.

Bader: .267 avg, 12 hrs, 36 rbi, .767 ops

Piscotty: .270 avg, 26 hrs, 85 rbi, .824 ops, and 40 doubles. 40!!!

Yeah, Bader is a better defender….but he ain't that much better.

As for Randall, I guess free healthcare has done a man good. Since coming back from injury in late July, Grichuk has looked like the player he was destined to be. Overall this season for the Blue Feathers he has hit .243 with 23 jacks, 29 doubles, and 54 RBI’s.

Now, let’s talk Tommy. Last season Pham was the best player in the Cardinals’ organization. Period. He was an MVP candidate. He was a tremendous offensive and defensive player. You cannot deny his greatness. This season, nagging injuries, a terrible manager, and something else we all still don’t know about sent him packing.

I heard the talking heads on the radio say he was basically done. And that “Bader is cocky, but not like Tommy Pham who only talked about his accomplishments.” Yeah, I heard that come out of a dude’s mouth on the radio. The little scappy guy who is arrogant is awesome “for this city”, but the proud man who knows his worth is not. Take from that what you want.

Here has what Mr. Pham has done to remind us of just who he still is out in Tampa.

29 games, 38 hits, .339 avg, 5 hrs, 16 rbis, 4 triples. No one in the Redbird outfield has been better. No one.

So, where we go from here, I really don’t know. All I can do is wonder what if?

What if Jon Jay never hurt his wrist?

What if the Cards hadn’t drafted Kolten Wong?

What if the foot of a Turtle never broke?

What if Mike Matheny knew how to handle youth?

What if, what if, what if.

As for me, I’ll check the box scores every night and smile to myself every time one of our guys lights it up. Every time the Machine breaks another record. Every time the Memphis Mafia looks like 2011. Every time Tommy Pham goes straight Tommy Pham on the entire American League East.

Every time

Every bleeping time.

