Report: Cardinals, Giants to play 2024 Field of Dreams Game at historic Alabama ballpark

The Cardinals and Giants are reportedly set to play at one of the most historic venues in baseball for a 2024 matchup.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco Giants are reportedly set to play in one of Major League Baseball's keystone events next season.

The San Francisco Chronicle is reporting that St. Louis and San Francisco will face each other in the 2024 Field of Dreams Game. MLB has not yet announced the teams for the game.

The Chronicle also reports that the game could likely be held at historic Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Alabama, instead of the Field of Dreams movie site in Dyersville, Iowa.

Rickwood Field is often known as the oldest ballpark in the United States, with play kicking off at the field in 1910. The field hosted Hall of Famers like Ty Cobb, Babe Ruth and Stan Musial, as well as being a home for the Birmingham Black Barons of the Negro Leagues. Both Satchell Paige and Willie Mays played for the Black Barons at Rickwood Field.

The first two Field of Dreams games in Iowa featured the White Sox and Yankees (2021) and the Cubs and Reds (2022).

