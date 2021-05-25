Harrison Bader heads to Injured List with right rib hairline fracture

CHICAGO — The injury bug has bitten the Cardinals again.
On Tuesday, the team announced it had moved outfielder Harrison Bader to the 10-day Injured List with a right rib hairline fracture. Bader suffered the injury in Monday night's loss to the Chicago White Sox after diving for a ball and appearing to land on it during the diving attempt. He was removed from the game.
The Cardinals have recalled first baseman/outfielder John Nogowski from Triple A Memphis. Nogowski is traveling from Gwinnett, Georgia and the Cardinals said he is expected to be active for Tuesday night's game.
On the season, Bader is hitting .219 with a .712 OPS in 22 games. He has four home runs and nine RBI.
Nogowski has 14 at-bats this season for the Cardinals.