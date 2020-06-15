Cardinals to give ticket refunds for June games

The season has been on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and there’s no deal in sight between the players and the owners for getting some games in this year

ST. LOUIS — Cardinals fans who had tickets to games in June will soon receive a refund, the team announced Monday afternoon.

The ticket refunds impact the following games for June:

June 1-2 vs. Blue Jays

June 16-18 vs. Rockies

June 19-21 vs. Reds

June 29-30 vs. Nationals

Fans can find full ticket refund information at cardinals.com/update. Questions can be emailed to tickets@cardinals.com or by calling 314-345-9000.

The St. Louis Cardinals released the following information for how refunds will be handled, depending on how you received your tickets or through what ticket packages you purchased.

SEASON TICKET HOLDERS (Full, Half and 27-Game Plans)

Season Ticket Holders will automatically receive the same account credit or refund they previously received for April & May games. No action is required by Season Ticket Holders to receive the same credit or refund; if a different account action is desired, Season Ticket Holders should contact their personal Account Executive, or email seasonticketrefunds@cardinals.com.

SINGLE-GAME TICKETS & THEME TICKETS

Single-game and Theme Ticket buyers will be refunded the full purchase price, including all fees. This refund will be automatically returned via the original form of payment used for purchase. Tickets do not need to be returned to receive the refund, unless purchased with cash in person at the Busch Stadium Box Office.

10-GAME, 6-GAME & 5-GAME TICKET PACKS

Pack buyers will receive a pro-rated refund based on the number of impacted games within the pack. This refund will be automatically returned via the original form of payment used for purchase. Pack tickets do not need to be returned to receive the refund, unless purchased with cash in person at the Busch Stadium Box Office.

ALL-INCLUSIVE & PARTY SUITE TICKETS

All-Inclusive and Party Suite ticket buyers will be refunded the full purchase price, including all fees. This refund will be automatically returned via the original form of payment used for purchase. All-Inclusive/Party Suite tickets do not need to be returned to receive the refund, unless purchased with cash in person at the Busch Stadium Box Office.

LUXURY SUITE TICKETS

Cardinals Luxury Suite holders will be contacted directly by a Cardinals representative regarding their suite refund options.

CONSIGNMENT GROUP TICKETS (300+ Tickets)

Group Leader will be contacted directly by a Cardinals representative regarding their specific group ticket refund options.

SMALL GROUP TICKETS (20-299 Tickets)

Small Group Ticket holders will be refunded the full purchase price, including all fees. This refund will be automatically returned via the original form of payment used for purchase. Tickets do not need to be returned to receive the refund, unless purchased with cash in person at the Busch Stadium Box Office.

CASH TICKET PURCHASES AT BUSCH STADIUM

Tickets purchased in person at the Busch Stadium Box Office with cash will need to be returned in order to receive a refund. Fans holding these tickets can utilize the printable refund form found at cardinals.com/refund to obtain a refund via mail.

STUBHUB & OTHER SECONDARY MARKET TICKET PURCHASES