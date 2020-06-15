Cardinals to give ticket refunds for June games

ST. LOUIS — Cardinals fans who had tickets to games in June will soon receive a refund, the team announced Monday afternoon.
The season has been on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and there’s no deal in sight between the players and the owners for getting some games in this year.
The ticket refunds impact the following games for June:
- June 1-2 vs. Blue Jays
- June 16-18 vs. Rockies
- June 19-21 vs. Reds
- June 29-30 vs. Nationals
Fans can find full ticket refund information at cardinals.com/update. Questions can be emailed to tickets@cardinals.com or by calling 314-345-9000.
The St. Louis Cardinals released the following information for how refunds will be handled, depending on how you received your tickets or through what ticket packages you purchased.
SEASON TICKET HOLDERS (Full, Half and 27-Game Plans)
Season Ticket Holders will automatically receive the same account credit or refund they previously received for April & May games. No action is required by Season Ticket Holders to receive the same credit or refund; if a different account action is desired, Season Ticket Holders should contact their personal Account Executive, or email seasonticketrefunds@cardinals.com.
SINGLE-GAME TICKETS & THEME TICKETS
Single-game and Theme Ticket buyers will be refunded the full purchase price, including all fees. This refund will be automatically returned via the original form of payment used for purchase. Tickets do not need to be returned to receive the refund, unless purchased with cash in person at the Busch Stadium Box Office.
10-GAME, 6-GAME & 5-GAME TICKET PACKS
Pack buyers will receive a pro-rated refund based on the number of impacted games within the pack. This refund will be automatically returned via the original form of payment used for purchase. Pack tickets do not need to be returned to receive the refund, unless purchased with cash in person at the Busch Stadium Box Office.
ALL-INCLUSIVE & PARTY SUITE TICKETS
All-Inclusive and Party Suite ticket buyers will be refunded the full purchase price, including all fees. This refund will be automatically returned via the original form of payment used for purchase. All-Inclusive/Party Suite tickets do not need to be returned to receive the refund, unless purchased with cash in person at the Busch Stadium Box Office.
LUXURY SUITE TICKETS
Cardinals Luxury Suite holders will be contacted directly by a Cardinals representative regarding their suite refund options.
CONSIGNMENT GROUP TICKETS (300+ Tickets)
Group Leader will be contacted directly by a Cardinals representative regarding their specific group ticket refund options.
SMALL GROUP TICKETS (20-299 Tickets)
Small Group Ticket holders will be refunded the full purchase price, including all fees. This refund will be automatically returned via the original form of payment used for purchase. Tickets do not need to be returned to receive the refund, unless purchased with cash in person at the Busch Stadium Box Office.
CASH TICKET PURCHASES AT BUSCH STADIUM
Tickets purchased in person at the Busch Stadium Box Office with cash will need to be returned in order to receive a refund. Fans holding these tickets can utilize the printable refund form found at cardinals.com/refund to obtain a refund via mail.
STUBHUB & OTHER SECONDARY MARKET TICKET PURCHASES
Fans who purchased tickets on StubHub, or any other secondary ticket provider, should contact the provider’s customer service staff regarding their impacted game tickets. The Cardinals are not able to facilitate any credits, exchanges or refunds for tickets not purchased directly through the Cardinals.
