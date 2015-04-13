Get Cardinals tickets for $4.44 to celebrate Fourth of July

The Cardinals are celebrating the Fourth of July with a special ticket sale offering tickets to select games for as little as $4.44.

ST. LOUIS — If you don't get enough hot dogs and fireworks while celebrating Independence Day, the St. Louis Cardinals have a deal for you.

The Cardinals are celebrating the Fourth of July with a special ticket sale offering tickets to select games for as little as $4.44. The deal begins on July 5 at 10 a.m.

The deal includes, but is not limited to, the following series:

Miami Marlins (July 17-19)

Chicago Cubs (July 27-28)

Minnesota Twins (August 1-3)

New York Mets (August 17-18)

San Diego Padres (August 28-30)