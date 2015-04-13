Get Cardinals tickets for $4.44 to celebrate Fourth of July

ST. LOUIS — If you don't get enough hot dogs and fireworks while celebrating Independence Day, the St. Louis Cardinals have a deal for you.
The Cardinals are celebrating the Fourth of July with a special ticket sale offering tickets to select games for as little as $4.44. The deal begins on July 5 at 10 a.m.
The deal includes, but is not limited to, the following series:
- Miami Marlins (July 17-19)
- Chicago Cubs (July 27-28)
- Minnesota Twins (August 1-3)
- New York Mets (August 17-18)
- San Diego Padres (August 28-30)
The deal is limited to eight tickets per customer per game. For more information, click here.