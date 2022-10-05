Cardinals Wild Card game times and televised schedule announced

The National League Wild Card Series will take place Oct. 7-9 at Busch Stadium and be televised nationally for fans to watch.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals will face the Philadelphia Phillies this weekend at Busch Stadium in a best-of-three Wild Card Series.

This series will see a rematch of the 2011 National League Divison Series where the Cardinals beat the Phillies, eventually winning the World Series that year.

This year, the Phillies hold the edge after winning four out of seven games against the Cardinals this season.

All three potential Wild Card Series games will take place in St. Louis.

On Wednesday, the Cardinals and MLB announced start times and where to watch each Wild Card Series game.

Here is when and how to watch them:

Game 1:

When: Friday, Oct. 7 at 1:07 p.m.

How to watch: ABC

Game 2:

When: Saturday, Oct. 8 at 7:37 p.m.

How to watch: ESPN2

Game 3 (if needed):

When: Sunday, Oct. 9. Start time TBD (6:07, 6:37 or 7:37 p.m.)

How to watch: ESPN or ESPN2

Game 3 start times and where it will be broadcasted will be determined by how many of the four MLB Wild Card series have been completed.

Busch Stadium will open its gates 2 1/2 hours before the first pitch of each game for fans to enter.

Visit their website here to get tickets for the Cardinals Wild Card Series.

Find all of MLB's Wild Card Series times and where to watch on their website.