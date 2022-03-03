Cardinals announce 2022 Hall of Fame ballot

Will Matt Holliday be a first-ballot Cardinals Hall of Famer in 2022? Here's a look at all five players up for voting.

ST. LOUIS — Another former Cardinal will join the ranks of franchise legends in the team's Hall of Fame in 2022.

The Cardinals announced that the 2022 fan-voted modern player ballot for this year would consist of pitcher Steve Carlton, outfielder George Hendrick, outfielder Matt Holliday, pitcher Matt Morris and shortstop Edgar Renteria.

The player with the most votes after fan voting concludes on Friday, April 15 will be chosen to enter the Cardinals Hall of Fame.

Fans can begin voting on Saturday, March 5 at cardinals.com/HOF.

Here's a brief look at this year's nominees:

Steve Carlton pitched for the Cardinals from his rookie season in 1965 to 1971. The team traded Carlton to the Philadelphia Phillies following the 1971 season. In seven season in St. Louis, Carlton went 77-62 with a 3.10 ERA and 951 strikeouts in 1,265.1 innings pitched. Carlton was also a member of the 1967 World Series championship team. Carlton has been on the Cardinals Hall of Fame ballot for five years.

This is outfielder George Hendrick's first year on the ballot. "Silent" George played for the Cardinals from 1978 to 1984, hitting .294 with 978 hits, 187 doubles and 122 home runs in 893 career games in St. Louis. Hendrick drove in the game-winning run in Game 7 of the 1982 World Series against the Milwaukee Brewers.

2022 is also outfielder Matt Holliday's first year on the ballot. Acquired in a blockbuster deal with the Colorado Rockies, Holliday played for the Cardinals from 2009-2016. During that time, Holliday hit .293 with 1,048 hits, 237 doubles and 156 home runs in 982 games in St. Louis. Holliday was a 4-time All-Star in St. Louis and is third all-time among Cardinals outfielders in career home runs.

Matt Morris pitched for the Cardinals from 1997 to 2005. During that time, Morris racked up a 101-62 record with a 3.61 ERA. Morris was a 2-time All-Star in St. Louis, and won a Major League-best 22 games in 2002. His 986 strikeouts are the sixth-most in franchise history. This is Morris' seventh year on the ballot.

Edgar Renteria also is on the ballot for the seventh time. The well-rounded shortstop played for the Cardinals from 1999 to 2004, compiling a .290 batting average, 973 hits, 207 doubles, 72 home runs and 148 stolen bases in six seasons. Renteria was a 3-time All-Star as a Cardinal and won two Gold Gloves and three Silver Slugger Awards in St. Louis.

The player elected to the Hall of Fame will be inducted during an enshrinement ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 27.