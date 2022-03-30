Deidre Pujols undergoes surgery for brain tumor

"To all of my beloved, tomorrow in the early morning hours I will arrive for a surgery to remove a brain tumor that was discovered in my head back in October. I have delayed this procedure for as long as I could out of fear and inconvenience to my busy life. However, I can wait no longer and with the support of people I love and who care about me I am encouraged to take care of this before it takes my life. I felt compelled to share this private situation with you because its times like these that make you reflect on the fragility of life and the impact that my life has made in the world. I have gone through life learning things through experiences both good and bad, same as all of you. My purpose however has always been to serve others, change lives for the better and build Kingdom on earth. One of the greatest things I love to share is this… I have a birthdate and I have a death date but it’s the dash in between that means the most. I don’t believe I’m finished living out my Dash but in sensitive times like I will be entering in tomorrow, I can’t help but reevaluate all of my life investments from relationships, spiritually, mentally, etc and did I do life to the fullest …I am positive about the outcome of tomorrows procedure and I’m sure I’ll be good but none of us are Guaranteed our next breath so it’s important to me to leave you remembering your blessings and that we all just get one life to demonstrate love to one another…hate and bitterness is a thief to your time. Like money buys you things, time buys you life …don’t waist time on nonsense that’s doesn’t make your life better, maximize all God has made you to be and leave a legacy that honors Him! Until I’m functioning again…Love and Glory in Jesus name!"