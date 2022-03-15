Flash sale: Cardinals tickets available for $6

The tickets are for Monday through Thursday games and include $6 of Cards Cash.

ST. LOUIS — To celebrate the return of baseball, the St. Louis Cardinals announced a flash sale on tickets.

Tickets for Monday through Thursday games (except opening day) would be available for purchase for $6.

The sale is available from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, March 16.

The tickets would include $6 Cards Cash loaded on the ticket. Cards Cash can be used on food and merchandise.

Tickets will be available for purchase at Cardinals.com. Tickets for other games are also available now.

There is a limit of eight tickets per game at this price. This offer is available for dozens of games from April to September, including an August series against the Cubs.

The sale was in honor of the return of baseball and the start of spring training. Spring training started Monday after it was delayed due to an MLB lockout and negotiations between players and team owners.

Opening day is scheduled for April 7.

Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina are going for an all-time battery record in the 2022 season. They started 305 games together in their careers as a pitcher and catcher team. They need 20 more starts to pass the current record and make baseball history. Wainwright and Molina stand at fourth in the current all-time record list. This season could be the swansong for each of them.