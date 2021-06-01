'It's going to be a while': Flaherty headed to injured list with oblique strain

The Cardinals will be without their ace with Jack Flaherty headed to the IL

LOS ANGELES — The St. Louis Cardinals are going to be without the ace of their staff for what could be a considerable amount of time.

Manager Mike Shildt announced before Tuesday's game in Los Angeles that starter Jack Flaherty would head to the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain.

Flaherty was taken out of Monday night's game against the Dodgers after feeling some discomfort during an at-bat.

Shildt told the media in a pregame Zoom call that, "It's going to be a while" in regards to Flaherty's stay on the IL.

In a corresponding move, the Cardinals recalled pitcher Johan Oviedo from Triple A Memphis.

In 11 starts so far in 2021, Flaherty is 8-1 with a 2.90 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 62 innings. He currently leads the major league in wins.

RHP Jack Flaherty (left oblique strain) has been placed on the 10-day IL.



RHP Johan Oviedo has been recalled from Memphis (AAA) and will be active for tonight's game. pic.twitter.com/MrW9xqafYB — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) June 2, 2021