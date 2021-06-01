x
'It's going to be a while': Flaherty headed to injured list with oblique strain

The Cardinals will be without their ace with Jack Flaherty headed to the IL
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty (22) throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Monday, May 31, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

LOS ANGELES — The St. Louis Cardinals are going to be without the ace of their staff for what could be a considerable amount of time.

Manager Mike Shildt announced before Tuesday's game in Los Angeles that starter Jack Flaherty would head to the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain.

Flaherty was taken out of Monday night's game against the Dodgers after feeling some discomfort during an at-bat.

Shildt told the media in a pregame Zoom call that, "It's going to be a while" in regards to Flaherty's stay on the IL.

In a corresponding move, the Cardinals recalled pitcher Johan Oviedo from Triple A Memphis.

In 11 starts so far in 2021, Flaherty is 8-1 with a 2.90 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 62 innings. He currently leads the major league in wins.

