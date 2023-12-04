20-year-old Jordan Walker hit streak continues, ties MLB record

The 20-year-old outfielder tied a 111-year-old Major League Baseball record with a hit in Wednesday's game against the Rockies.

DENVER — The St. Louis Cardinals' Jordan Walker tied a Major League Baseball record with a hit in Wednesday's game.

Walker hit a ground ball single off Colorado Rockies pitcher Connor Seabold in the ninth inning.

The 20-year-old outfielder has a hit in each of his first 12 games at the start of his MLB career. He tied Eddie Murphy who also started his career with a 12-game streak in 1912 for the longest-hitting streak to start an MLB career while 20 years old or younger.

Walker passed Ted Williams, who had a nine-game streak in 1939, on Monday with a hit in his 10th straight game.

He became the first Cardinals rookie at any age to have a hit in his first 10 games at the start of his MLB career on Monday night with a hit against the Colorado Rockies.

Walker made his debut on March 30 after making the Cardinals' opening-day roster.

So far in the 2023 season, he has a .318 batting average, two home runs and eight runs batted in.

His first home run came against the Atlanta Braves on April 5 when he hit a 104.2 mph line drive to the stands in Busch Stadium. His second came against the Milwaukee Brewers, hitting a 110.4 mph line drive at American Family Field.

The Cardinals sit last in the National League Central Division with a 4-7 record. They will finish their three-game series against the Rockies Wednesday and then head back to Busch Stadium for a four-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates and a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.