Miles Mikolas named All-Star for 2nd time, will replace Brewers' Corbin Burnes

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals have another All-Star this season.

For the second time in his career, Miles Mikolas will represent the Cardinals on the National League All-Star team. Mikolas is replacing Milwaukee Brewers ace Corbin Burnes.

The announcement from Major League Baseball did not say why Burnes was being replaced.

Mikolas is putting together a career-best season, including falling one out short of a no-hitter in June. He picked up his seventh win of the season Saturday, allowing three hits and one run in seven innings.

He's third in the NL in innings pitched and fifth in ERA.

The Cardinals will have four players representing the team at the All-Star Game on Tuesday. Paul Goldschmidt will be the starting first baseman, Ryan Helsley will be available out of the bullpen and Albert Pujols will be available off the bench.

Albert Pujols was chosen for the team in one of MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred's "legends" selections alongside Detroit Tigers DH Miguel Cabrera. Both were announced as all-stars last Friday.

Season statistics did not factor into the addition of Pujols to the NL roster, with the all-time great slugger hitting just .215 with a .672 OPS on the season. He is still chasing 700 career home runs and currently sits 15 away from the milestone after hitting his fifth of the season on Sunday.