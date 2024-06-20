MLB confirms Cardinals, Giants to play at historic Alabama ballpark

The Cardinals and Giants will play at one of the most historic venues in baseball in 2024.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco Giants will play in a special game in 2024 for a Major League Baseball event.

St. Louis and San Francisco will face each other at historic Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Alabama, on June 20, 2024.

The Rickwood Field is the former home of the Birmingham Black Barons of the Negro Leagues.

Rickwood Field is often known as the oldest ballpark in the United States, with play kicking off at the field in 1910. The field hosted Hall of Famers, including Ty Cobb, Babe Ruth and Stan Musial. Both Satchell Paige and Willie Mays played for the Black Barons at Rickwood Field.

The San Francisco Chronicle broke a story last week saying it was the "Field of Dreams" game, but MLB's announcement does not include that branding.

The Field of Dreams movie site is in Dyersville, Iowa.

The first two Field of Dreams games in Iowa featured the White Sox and Yankees (2021) and the Cubs and Reds (2022).

