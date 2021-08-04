Cardinals release schedule for 2022 season

Looking ahead? Here's what the Cardinals' schedule looks like for 2022

ST. LOUIS — While the 2021 Cardinals are still fighting to make their way back into a playoff spot, the schedule the 2022 team will be facing is out for fans to see.

The team released its 2022 schedule on Wednesday. Here are some highlights.

The Cardinals' 2022 home opener is scheduled for Thursday, April 7 against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The season opener will be on the road, also against the Pirates, on March 31, followed by a two-game series against the Chicago Cubs on April 4 and April 6.

The Cardinals will face the American League East in interleague play in 2022, with a home series against the New York Yankees (Aug. 5-7), the Baltimore Orioles' first-ever trip to Busch Stadium III (May 10-12), and a home series against the Toronto Blue Jays (May 23-24). They'll play the Tampa Bay Rays on the road (June 7-9) and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park (17-19).

Below is the entirety of the Cardinals' 2022 home schedule. For a full schedule you can visit the team's website.

Ticket information for 2022 games will be released at a later date.

April 7, 9-11 vs. Pittsburgh*

April 12-13 vs. Kansas City

April 25-27 vs. New York Mets

April 28-May 1 vs. Arizona*

May 10-12 vs. Baltimore

May 13-15 vs. San Francisco*

May 23-24 vs. Toronto

May 26-29 vs. Milwaukee*

May 30-June 1 vs. San Diego

June 10-12 vs. Cincinnati*

June 13-15 vs. Pittsburgh

June 24-26 vs. Chicago Cubs*

June 27-29 vs. Miami

July 8-11 vs. Philadelphia*

July 12-14 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

July 15-17 vs. Cincinnati*

August 2-4 vs. Chicago Cubs

August 5-7 vs. New York Yankees*

August 12-14 vs. Milwaukee*

August 16-18 vs. Colorado

August 26-28 vs. Atlanta*

September 2-4 vs. Chicago Cubs*

September 5-8 vs. Washington

September 13-14 vs. Milwaukee

September 15-18 vs. Cincinnati*

Sept. 30-Oct. 2 vs. Pittsburgh*

* Denotes Weekend Series