Cardinals put VerHagen on IL, recall lefty Packy Naughton from Memphis

In five relief appearances for Memphis this season, Naughton has a 1-0 record with a 1.80 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 10 innings.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals will have a new member with them for the team's weekend series in Cincinnati.

On Friday, the Cardinals sent right-handed reliever Drew VerHagen to the 10-day injured list with a right hip impingement, and recalled left-handed reliever Packy Naughton from Memphis.

VerHagen, 31, was acquired by the Cardinals ahead of the 2022 season. In three games so far, he has a 5.79 ERA and has struck out four batters in 4.2 innings.

Naughton, 26, joined the Cardinals in spring training after the team claimed him off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels. In five relief appearances for Memphis this season, Naughton has a 1-0 record with a 1.80 ERA, 12 strikeouts and two walks in 10 innings pitched.

In 22.2 innings in the Majors with the Angels, Naughton went 0-4 with a 6.35 ERA.

Naughton will wear No. 70 for the Cardinals.