Harrison Bader nearly catches Yadier Molina on first-ever Cardinals inside-the-park home run at Busch Stadium III

Bader's inside-the-parker is the first by a Cardinal in St. Louis since Vince Coleman in 1985. And he nearly caught up with Yadi rounding the bases.

ST. LOUIS — If you regularly watch the St. Louis Cardinals, you know center fielder Harrison Bader is fast. On Tuesday, he proved it.

Bader drove a sixth-inning 0-2 pitch from Baltimore Orioles pitcher Kyle Bradish deep to center field. Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins attempted to catch the ball at the wall, but it ricocheted off the wall, hit Mullins' foot and rolled along the warning track towards the left field line.

Orioles left fielder Anthony Santander attempted to get the ball in, but not before Bader had rounded the bases for an inside-the-park home run.

Per the Ballys Sports Midwest broadcast, the inside-the-parker is the first by a Cardinal in St. Louis since Vince Coleman did it in 1985 at Busch Stadium II. Bader's homer is the first by a Cardinal at Busch Stadium III, which has been open since 2006.

You can watch Bader's feat of speed by clicking here.

Bader was flying so fast, he nearly caught up to his teammate Yadier Molina, who was on second base when Bader sent the pitch to center field.

The two were both winded in the dugout afterwards, with Bader giving the crowd a curtain call for the feat.

The homer was Bader's third of the season. He also has seven stolen bases, which is the most in the National League coming into Tuesday's game.

The Cardinals are playing the Orioles at Busch Stadium III for the first time ever. The last time the two teams matched up in St. Louis was in 2003 at Busch Stadium II. Before that, the last time the Orioles and Cardinals played each other in St. Louis was in the 1944 World Series. The Orioles were still in St. Louis in 1944 as the St. Louis Browns.