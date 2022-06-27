Cardinals place Jack Flaherty, Harrison Bader on injured list

The Cardinals got some more bad injury news on Monday.

ST. LOUIS — The injury bug has bit again for the Cardinals.

On Monday, the team placed starting pitcher Jack Flaherty and center fielder Harrison Bader on the 15-day and 10-day Injured Lists, respectively.

Flaherty was diagnosed with a right shoulder strain and Bader is on the IL with right foot plantar fasciitis.

Flaherty already missed the first 2 1/2 months of the season with right shoulder inflammation. He was removed from his last start against the Chicago Cubs on Sunday after just two innings.

In three starts this season, Flaherty has a 5.63 ERA in eight innings pitched.

Bader has been the Cardinals' starting center fielder all season, and has a .246 average, .673 OPS, five home runs, 21 RBIs and 15 stolen bases so far this season. Bader's 15 stolen bases are tied for sixth-most in the majors so far this season.

We have selected the contracts of OF Conner Capel and RHP James Naile from Memphis (AAA).



Capel will wear 71 and Naile will wear 68. Both will make their Major League debuts in their first appearance. pic.twitter.com/JtOmVnGMM0 — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) June 27, 2022

In corresponding moves, the Cardinals called up pitcher James Naile and outfielder Conner Capel.

Naile, 29, is a Cape Girardeau native and has a 3-2 record with a 3.28 ERA in 46.2 innings pitched for Triple A Memphis this season.

Capel, 25, was hitting .271 at Memphis with 9 home runs, 27 RBIs, 16 stolen bases and a .827 OPS in 58 games. Capel's father, Mike, was a pitcher in the Major Leagues with the Cubs, Brewers and Astros in the late 80s and early 90s.

The pair will become the 10th and 11th Cardinals to make their debuts this season when they get into a game for the first time.