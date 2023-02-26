'He's coming for somebody's spot': Jordan Walker has the spotlight in Cardinals camp

"It's been on my mind quite a bit. There's a lot of work to get there, but I'm ready to do it," Walker said about his big league dreams.

JUPITER, Fla. — It's hard not to notice Jordan Walker at Cardinals spring training camp in Jupiter, Florida.

The 6-foot-5, 220-pound 20-year-old phenom is an imposing presence with an even bigger smile.

It's hard not to smile when you're Jordan Walker.

The No. 4 ranked prospect in baseball by MLB.com enters his first big league camp in 2023 with a legitimate shot to make the Cardinals' roster.

Riding a meteoric rise through the Cardinals' system, Walker is ready for the spotlight this spring, but is also trusting the process.

"I always want to think I have a chance. I really do trust the Cardinals organization with their decisions and I know they do things for a reason. And they've made some really smart choices. All I can do is play well, and whatever happens, happens. But I'm excited for this opportunity for sure and obviously, I'm going to do my best," Walker said as spring camp opened at the Roger Dean Stadium complex in Jupiter.

While the powerful prodigy has passed every test so far, he enters a crowded competition for a spot in the Cardinals outfield. But that's exactly how Walker wants it.

"I am really impressed with the Cardinals. All their fielders are elite. I've got to see Lars Nootbaar hit, Donovan, Yepez and even Arenado a little bit. I am really impressed with how they go about their business and everything. So it's going to be a tough spot to make for sure, because these guys are really talented. But honestly, I wouldn't have it any other way. I want our team to win. I'm glad we have so many good players in our organization. So it's a really good spot to be in," Walker said.

In his first spring start, he crushed a 400-plus foot home run off veteran starter Johnny Cueto and beat out an infield single to show off his vast offensive skillset.

Of course, Walker is in the outfield because his natural position of third base is occupied by some generational talent named Nolan Arenado. It's been an adjustment, but Walker is holding his own in his new position.

"Definitely the reads. The reads are tough, man. Low line drives, the ones in the gap that take off on you," Walker said when asked about the toughest part of converting to the outfield. "I do commend my outfield teammates in double-A helping me out. Especially Mike Antico, he's really helped me. But also Chase Pinder, Justin Toerner, everybody has really helped me. And also the coaching staff as well has got me acclimated to fly balls before games, getting a little extra work in, and also Cheo (Jose Oquendo), ever since I've been down here getting work in on fly balls, routes and first-step quickness. I've really got to thank those people for helping me out in the outfield."

Walker is the headliner of an up-and-coming core of young players on the horizon for the Cardinals. Walker, shortstop Masyn Winn, Tink Hence, Gordon Graceffo and Alec Burleson are all in the latest top 100 prospect rankings from MLB.com.

And Walker said the big names are just the tip of the iceberg.

"I always said that we have a talented young group of people. I just played with them in the minor leagues. Masyn Winn, Gordon, Tink, just to name a few. But maybe some guys you may not know like Mike Antico, he really impresses me. So there's also more guys that aren't talked about as much that are really good and can really help us as well," Walker said.

There may be no bigger fan of Walker in Cardinals camp than Winn. The pair of 2020 draftees have become close friends as they've advanced through the system.

And Winn offers quite an endorsement of his friend's readiness for the big leagues.

"Whether it be opening day this year or some point during the year, it's not really anybody's choice. He's coming for somebody's spot. And somebody's going to have to move out of the way. It's a business. But he's ready. He's hungry. He's the best hitter in my opinion for sure in the minors. You're pushing Goldy and Arenado when you talk about him in the future, so he's for sure coming for a spot. He's ready for it," Winn said of Walker.

When he's not crushing baseballs or working on his outfield play, Walker does have some hobbies, including a new one.

"I've gotten really into chess lately. Tink and Antico, after we work out we usually go back to his place and play some chess. And also video games. The new Harry Potter video game that just came out, I've been playing a lot of that. I've put so much time into that game," Walker said. "I feel like if I get better at chess I'll get better at baseball. Who knows?"

Spring performance will tell if Walker is able to break this camp with the big club, but no matter what, he's been dreaming about the day he'll step into the Busch Stadium batter's box.

"All the time. (I) dream about it. Thought about it ever since I got drafted. It's my goal to get to the big leagues so obviously I'm going to think about it a lot. It's been on my mind quite a bit, there's a lot of work to get there but I'm ready to do it," Walker said.