Cardinals' Arenado named NL Player Of the Week for second time this season

The Cardinals are rolling, and Nolan Arenado has been red hot during the team's 7-game winning streak.

ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals have been on a roll recently, and one of the biggest reasons for their surge is getting some more hardware.

On Monday, MLB announced Cardinals' third baseman Nolan Arenado as the National League Player of the Week for the week from Aug. 1 to Aug. 7.

In that span, Arenado hit .476 with three home runs, eight RBIs and a 1.560 OPS. The Cardinals went 6-0 during the week with sweeps of the Cubs and Yankees at Busch Stadium, with Arenado driving in four runs to cap off the sweep of New York on Sunday.

This is the second NL Player of the Week Award for Arenado this season, as he won the first such award of the year back in April. Arenado has eight NL Player of the Week Awards in his career with Colorado and St. Louis.

Nolan Arenado is the NL Player of the Week! pic.twitter.com/O2wTZC3NMU — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) August 8, 2022

For the season, Arenado is hitting .289 with a .920 OPS, 22 home runs and 68 RBIs while continuing to dazzle with his defense at third base.

The 7-time All-Star and 9-time Gold Glover currently has the second-most WAR in baseball.

In the American League, Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman took home the award after two scoreless outings and 15 total strikeouts. It's the first time Gausman has taken home a Player of the Week Award.