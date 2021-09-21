Wild Card fever: Here's what the Cardinals have to do to make the postseason

The Cardinals have battled their way back into the postseason discussion. We're keeping up with what needs to happen for them to make the playoffs

ST. LOUIS — While at times this season it may have looked improbable, the Cardinals have fought their way into the playoff hunt with just a handful of games left.

Even though the Central Division crown is all but out of reach thanks to the impressive season from the Milwaukee Brewers, the Cardinals still have a chance at the second National League Wild Card spot.

Here's the latest breakdown of what needs to happen for the Cardinals to play in the postseason in 2021.

As of the beginning of play on Sept. 21, the Cardinals have 13 games left to play. All of their remaining games are against either the Milwaukee Brewers or Chicago Cubs.

If the season ended on Tuesday, the Cardinals would claim the second Wild Card spot in the National League.

As of Sept. 21, the Cardinals are three games up on the Reds, four games up on the Padres and four-and-a-half games up on the Phillies for the second Wild Card spot.

The Cardinals could still technically win the NL Central, but their elimination number is down to three with just 13 games remaining.

The team that comes in second in the NL West race between the Dodgers and Giants will claim the first spot in the NL Wild Card and host the NL Wild Card game on Wednesday, Oct. 6.

If the Cardinals end the season in a tie with another team for the final Wild Card spot, they'd have to play a "Game 163" to determine who will face the Dodgers or Giants in the actual Wild Card Game.

According to FanGraphs, as of Sept. 21, the Cardinals have a 79.4% chance to play in the Wild Card game.

This story will be updated as the Cardinals finish their 2021 regular-season schedule.