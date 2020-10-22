Three Cardinals named finalists for 2020 Rawlings Gold Glove Awards

Goldschmidt and Wong are looking to add to their trophy case, while Tyler O'Neill is hoping to add his first Gold Glove

ST. LOUIS — Three Cardinals could have some new hardware coming their way after the 2020 season.

On Thursday, Rawlings announced the 2020 Gold Glove Award finalists, and St. Louis put up a good showing.

First baseman Paul Goldschmidt, second baseman Kolten Wong and left fielder Tyler O'Neill were named finalists at their positions. Three players from each position were picked from each league.

Goldschmidt is up against Brandon Belt of the Giants and Anthony Rizzo of the Cubs. Wong is up against Adam Frazier of the Pirates and Nico Hoerner of the Cubs. And O'Neill is up against Shogo Akiyama of the Reds and David Peralta of the Diamondbacks.

Goldschmidt is a three-time Gold Glover, last winning the award in 2017, Wong became a first-time winner last season and this is O'Neill's first time as a finalist.

How about giving @toneill21 the Gold Glove, eh?



Tyler O'Neill is a Gold Glove Finalist! pic.twitter.com/jh65BpjJXd — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) October 22, 2020

Due to the compressed schedule, the finalists of this year's Gold Glove Awards were determined solely based on analytics, and not voted on by managers and coaches from around the Majors, as is usually done.

Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina was notably absent from this year's finalists. Molina has nine Gold Gloves and would have tied Hall of Famer Johnny Bench with a 10th.

The winners will be announced on Nov. 3. live on ESPN at 6 p.m. St. Louis time.