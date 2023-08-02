Upper Deck Golf returns to Busch Stadium this November

Tee times will be available for booking starting in late September and are expected to sell out quickly.

ST. LOUIS — Calling all St. Louis golfers! Here's your chance to play a unique course: Busch Stadium.

Upper Deck Golf is returning to St. Louis for an exclusive three-day event where golfers can tee off around the home of the Cardinals.

“We are excited to once again partner with Upper Deck Golf to bring this great event back to St. Louis for golfers of all skill levels,” said Vicki Bryant, Cardinals Vice President, Event Services & Merchandising. “We encourage fans to sign-up for the VIP waitlist for the best chance to gain access to Upper Deck’s release of limited tee times for this popular event.”

The three-day event will run from Nov. 10 to 12, 2023. Upper Deck Golf will offer standard and VIP times as early as 7 a.m. and as late as 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Fans who book VIP tee times will have "a more premium experience" including free entry to driving, chipping and putting challenges and complimentary food and beverages, according to a press release.

Tee times will be offered in two to 12-player increments. Prices start at $84.99 per person.

“Upper Deck Golf is a truly unique golfing experience inside the most legendary stadiums and ballparks across the country,” said Brian Graham, Upper Deck Golf Co-Founder. “Fans will have a chance to hit tee shots throughout Busch Stadium down to custom greens on the field below while enjoying great music, cold beers, food and multiple golfing challenges at a clubhouse festival inside the ballpark.”

Tee times will be available for booking starting in late September and are expected to sell out quickly.

Fans can sign up for early access and find more information here.