St. Louis receives $790 million settlement payout from Rams lawsuit

St. Louis City and County are getting a big check this Christmas, courtesy of the Rams and the NFL

ST. LOUIS — The stockings for St. Louis City, St. Louis County and the lawyers involved in the area's lawsuit against the Rams and the NFL are a bit heavier this Christmas.

St. Louis County Chief Communications Officer Doug Moore confirmed the $790 million settlement agreed upon to end the lawsuit over the Rams' relocation has been paid as of Dec. 24.

The settlement ended a lawsuit initially launched in 2017 by St. Louis City, St. Louis County and the St. Louis Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority. It alleged the Rams and owner Stan Kroenke violated the NFL's relocation guidelines and did not operate in good faith with the City of St. Louis when the team was moved to Los Angeles.

How the funds will be distributed is still being negotiated.

City of St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page issued a joint statement on the settlement back on Nov. 24 when it was agreed upon:

Today, St. Louis City, County, and the Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority signed a $790 million settlement agreement with Rams owner Stan Kroenke and the National Football League.

This historic agreement closes a long chapter for our region, securing hundreds of millions of dollars for our communities while avoiding the uncertainty of the trial and appellate process.

The City, County, and STLRSA are still determining how settlement funds will be allocated. We will provide more updates as they become available.

A trial in the case was set to begin on Jan. 10, 2022 had a settlement not been reached.