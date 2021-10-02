WATCH: Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady tosses Vince Lombardi Trophy to another boat during celebratory parade

The Bucs are making their way along the Hillsborough River to celebrate their Super Bowl victory with all of Tampa Bay.

TAMPA, Fla — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are ready to celebrate a historic Super Bowl LV win, and they brought a special guest with them: the Lombardi Trophy.

After taking down the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 Sunday night, the Bucs are ready to continue the celebration as they set sail down the Hillsborough River.

And what better way to celebrate another victory for the 'Champa Bay' area than to hold another celebratory boat parade?

Right now, your Super Bowl LV champs are getting ready to make their way from Armature Works to Sparkman Wharf to celebrate their victory with fans.

You can find a map of the parade route here.

Can't be there in person? You can follow along with us on-air, online or in the thread below!

LET'S GO BUCS!

4:06 p.m.: Don't worry Bucs fans, Shaq Barrett says that he is coming back next season.

Shaq Barrett says he’s staying in Tampa #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/ofkB6Xz7F2 — Grace Remington (@GraceRemiWTSP) February 10, 2021

4:03 p.m.: Just a champ reminding you what he is capable of.

4:02 p.m.: He's here to stay! Lavonte David shared on stage that he wants to be back before head coach Bruce Arians grabbed the mic to let the crowd know David isn't going anywhere.

Lavonte David (free agent) on stage: “I wanna be back. I wanna be back.”



Bruce Arians grabs the mic: “He ain’t goin nowhere!” #GoBucs — Grace Remington (@GraceRemiWTSP) February 10, 2021

3:59 p.m.: The Buccaneers' energy is still high hours after the parade ended.

Tanner Hudson living his best life #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/CJH6t5mBE3 — Grace Remington (@GraceRemiWTSP) February 10, 2021

3:46 p.m.: Ndamukong Suh sure knows how to party!

Ndamukong Suh dances with the Lombardi #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/I7fiYMUFtl — Grace Remington (@GraceRemiWTSP) February 10, 2021

3:45 p.m.: The party is still going on, just on land this time.

3:33 p.m.: Up close look at the daring Lombardi throw from Tom Brady during today's boat parade.

The throw ➡️ The catch pic.twitter.com/OeO2LsDP7D — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) February 10, 2021

3:31 p.m.: Mike Evans, Rob Gronkowski and Chris Godwin have arrived at the post-parade ceremony.

3:27 p.m.: What can he say? Brady looks comfortable with the Lombardi in his hands.

3:10 p.m.: The Bucs boats are making their way to a private ceremony

Boats are starting to pull up at Port Tampa Bay. Bruce Arians, Jason Licht and Tom Moore out front #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/5vSO1qvweo — Grace Remington (@GraceRemiWTSP) February 10, 2021

3:03 p.m.: Speeches are on deck for the Bucs at a private ceremony. Here's your line up.

Here’s who is scheduled to speak at #GoBucs ceremony…



Bryan & Darcie Glazer, Bruce Arians, Jason Licht, Tom Brady, Lavonte David, Devin White, Donovan Smith, Fournette, RoJo, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Shaq Barrett, JPP, Suh, Gronk — Grace Remington (@GraceRemiWTSP) February 10, 2021

2:58 p.m.: Yes, you read that right and can believe your eyes. Tom Brady tossed the Vince Lombardi Trophy to another boat.

2:40 p.m.: You have to stay alert along the Super Bowl parade route.

If you needed a closer glimpse into what a #SuperBowl victory boat parade looks like...https://t.co/GHuQsbsyIz https://t.co/VM06L86uMv — 10 Tampa Bay (@10TampaBay) February 10, 2021

2:34 p.m.: The first casualty of the Super Bowl championship parade appears to be wide receiver Chris Godwin's phone taking a swim in the Hillsborough River.

On Mike Evans’ IG Live, Chris Godwin begs Verizon for a new phone. He says Scotty Miller dropped his phone in the Hillsborough River #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/FaqRS4oK30 — Grace Remington (@GraceRemiWTSP) February 10, 2021

2:30 p.m.: Wide receiver Mike Evans salutes fans during the Buccaneers Super Bowl LV champs boat parade.

2:27 p.m.: What do you do when you win the Super Bowl? If your Bucs GM Jason Licht you give the fans a quick flex.

2:22 p.m.: Leonard Fournette is waving to fans as he makes his way along the Hillsborough River.

2:15 p.m.: Super Bowl celebrations are better on a boat. Just ask the Bucs.

MOOD 🏴‍☠️: When you win the #SuperBowl and then get to celebrate the victory with a boat parade https://t.co/GHuQsbsyIz https://t.co/t2AwgJpmMo — 10 Tampa Bay (@10TampaBay) February 10, 2021

2:10 p.m.: Just a 7 time Super Bowl champ waving to his supporters.

Hey there MVP! @TomBrady is waving to fans along the Hillsborough River https://t.co/GHuQsbsyIz pic.twitter.com/1BKW0iaoHs — 10 Tampa Bay (@10TampaBay) February 10, 2021

2:00 p.m.: Now, this is what a party boat looks like.

🎶 I'm on a boat 🎶 pic.twitter.com/pi6Q0iPmas — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) February 10, 2021

1:55 p.m.: Head coach Bruce Arians is coming through. The Bucs coach is now the oldest head coach to win a Super Bowl at 68.

1:48 p.m.: Just a casual Wednesday when you get to catch a pass from the Rob Gronkowski boat.

There's only one thing to do when you catch a football from the @RobGronkowski boat...#GronkSpike https://t.co/GHuQsbsyIz pic.twitter.com/OJUQCSUOED — 10 Tampa Bay (@10TampaBay) February 10, 2021

1:39 p.m.: Looks like we found the boat we'd want to be on. Mike Evans, Scotty Miller, Rob Gronkowski and Cam Brate are ready to celebrate a Super Bowl victory.

1:25 p.m.: We officially have a Lombardi Trophy spotting!

BRUUUUCE! @Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians, the oldest NFL coach to ever win a #SuperBowl, lifting the Lombardi trophy. Just don't drop it in the river, Bruce! #GoBucs @10TampaBay pic.twitter.com/iICDz1ftZM — Josh Sidorowicz WTSP (@JoshWTSP) February 10, 2021

1:23 p.m.: Tom Brady has been spotted on the parade route. The 7 time Super Bowl champ and MVP is riding on a $2 million boat.

1:18 p.m.: Here they come! Just a couple of Super Bowl champs getting ready to revel in a historic victory with the people supporting them along the way.

We're off! ⛵️ — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) February 10, 2021

1:12 p.m.: Lightning Captain Steven Stamkos gave a shout out to the Buccaneers as they parade down the Hillsborough River in celebration of their Super Bowl LV victory.

"Enjoy the boat parade @Buccaneers. We had a decent time," he wrote.

Enjoy the boat parade @Buccaneers . We had a decent time 🍾🍾 pic.twitter.com/ToKtgN0Jrs — Steven Stamkos (@RealStamkos91) February 10, 2021

12:59 p.m.: The Buccaneers fans are out in full force today.

Bucs fans are out ready to celebrate a Super Bowl championship 🏆🏴‍☠️ @10TampaBay pic.twitter.com/dVfTtdsMOC — Ryan Bass (@Ry_Bass) February 10, 2021

12:29 p.m.: Just a little bit of everything out on the water today to celebrate the Buccaneers' Super Bowl victory.

We got paddle boards, jet skis and a floating tiki hut out here ready for the #SuperBowl boat parade 🏈@10TampaBay @Buccaneers pic.twitter.com/ucHaJMf5uo — Candice Aviles (@CandiceWTSP) February 10, 2021

12:22 p.m.: A moment 18 years in the making for Bucs fans is about to be celebrated in the most Tampa way possible.

12:12 p.m.: Buccaneers fans are ready to go! The team gear and flags are flooding the Hillsborough River parade route.

Bucs fans at the boat parade came ready to RAISE THE FLAG 🏈⛵️@Buccaneers @10TampaBay #SuperBowlChamps pic.twitter.com/EQxX6lUQa4 — Candice Aviles (@CandiceWTSP) February 10, 2021

10:53 a.m.: The weather is looking great for today's parade!

It looks like it'll be a beautiful day for a boat parade! @GrantWTSP will have your @Buccaneers championship boat parade forecast this morning on #Brightside. 🌤️https://t.co/cJC6CpqhEn pic.twitter.com/1VHAj6F98b — 10 Tampa Bay (@10TampaBay) February 10, 2021