Mike Vernon, Henrik Lundqvist, Tom Barrasso, Pierre Lacroix and Caroline Ouellette were also selected.

TORONTO, ON — Two former St. Louis Blues have been elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame on Wednesday.

Ken Hitchcock and Pierre Turgeon were elected to the Hall of Fame as part of the Induction Class of 2023.

From 1984-2019, Hitchcock coached the Dallas Stars, Philadelphia Flyers, Columbus Blue Jacks, Edmonton Oilers and the Blues. He won a Stanley Cup with the Stars in 1999.

He was named the Blues coach in 2011 and won the Jack Adams Award for NHL Coach of the Year in 2012. In the 2015-16 NHL season, he coached the Blues to the Western Conference Finals.

He was fired from the team on Feb. 1, 2017. He finished his time with the Blues with a 248-124-41 record.

At the end of his career, he coached 14 playoff appearances, one Stanley Cup-winning team, eight division titles and is the fourth-winningest coach in NHL history with 849 wins.

Hitchcock was also named the head coach of Team Canada for the 2008 World Championships, where they won silver. He also served as an associate coach on five occasions and won gold at the 2002, 2010 and 2014 Winter Olympics.

Pierre Turgeon was selected first overall in the 1987 NHL Draft by the Buffalo Sabres. He played from 1987-2007 with the Sabres, New York Islanders, Montreal Canadiens, Dallas Stars, Colorado Avalanche and the Blues.

Turgeon was traded to the Blues from the Canadiens ahead of the 1997 NHL Draft. He spent five seasons with the team, playing with Brett Hull, Chris Pronger and Al MacInnis.

He played 1,294 career games and recorded 1,327 points (515 goals and 812 assists). He was a four-time All-Star (1990, 1993, 1994 and 1996) and won the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy in 1993.