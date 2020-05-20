How Blues prospects, minor league skaters fared in abbreviated 2019-20 season cut short by COVID-19

The Blues not only have an impressive current roster, the farm system is strong as well. Let's check in on some prospects

With the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) cutting short the respective seasons for Blues prospects/those playing in the minors for the 2019-20 season, let's take a look at how they fared and offer up an analysis of what the next step for each player can be for 2020-21.



However, keep in mind pending on what the NHL does with the rest of its season, some of these players can be called into action as call-ups or as Black Aces:



FORWARDS

Nikita Alexandrov, C, 6-0, 183: The 19-year-old drafted by the Blues in the second round of the 2019 NHL Draft completed his third season with the Charlottetown Islanders of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League and had himself a nice abbreviated season.

Alexandrov, who attended his first Blues prospects camp last summer and was part of the team that attended the Traverse City, Mich. prospects tournament in mid-September (one goal, one assist in four games), was able to rack up 54 points (23 goals, 31 assists), 42 penalty minutes and a minus-7 rating in 42 games. He also had eight points (two goals, six assists) representing silver medal-winning Russia at the World Junior Championships.

Destination for 2020-21 -- Springfield Thunderbirds (AHL): Alexandrov has played three years in the Q and his numbers have improved each year, or he was poised to break the 64 points he totaled in 64 games in 2018-19. He's added mass to his frame, something he said he was focusing on when in St. Louis last summer, and feel he's ready to make the jump to the Blues' new AHL home next season in Massachusetts. Alexandrov signed a three-year entry-level contract Aug. 1, 2019 at an average annual value of $925,000 ($861,667 cap hit) but is a slide candidate.



Viktor Alexandrov, RW, 5-11, 183: The 34-year-old, drafted by the Blues in the third round of the 2004 draft hasn't played since the 2017-18 season with Admiral Vladivostok of the Kontinental Hockey League. A lifer in the KHL, the Aqtobe, Kazakhstan native has spent his entire career playing in Russia, including 10 seasons in the KHL.

Destination for 2020-21 -- out of hockey: Well, considering he hasn't played in three years, unless he discovers the fountain of youth, probably safe to say this draft pick's hockey playing days are over.



Erik Foley, LW, 6-0, 185: A 22-year-old acquired by the Blues from the Winnipeg Jets in 2018 that sent Paul Stastny to the Jets, who selected him in the third round in 2015, Foley not played since his junior season at Providence College in 2017-18 because of concussion issues, most recently sustaining one with Blues prospects at Traverse City in 2018. Foley has one year remaining on his entry-level contract signed March 29, 2018 with a $925,000 cap hit but it's unknown if and when he will suit up and play hockey again. Foley was expected to grow into a power forward type player and perhaps fit into a bottom six role with the Blues after putting up 35 points (16 goals, 19 assists) in 38 games his final season in the NCAA.

Destination for 2020-21 -- Springfield (if he is able to play): Foley failed his physical last September and the Blues shut him down for the season to see if his symptoms subside or are alleviated in some fashion to the point where he can resume a playing career. It's hard to say at this point where Foley's health is at at this point, but this is one to keep an eye on moving forward. It would be a shame if his career was cut short at 22.



Filip Helt, FW, 6-1, 176: The 22-year-old was selected by the Blues in the seventh round of the 2016 draft and spent this past season with HC Stadion Litomerice of the Czech 2 League before being loaned to HC Litvinov of the Czech 1 League. The Litvinov, Czech Republic native had seven points (five goals, two assists) in 13 games with Litomerice before collecting five points (two goals, three assists) in 37 games with his hometown Litvinov. Helt has spent the past four seasons in Blues prospects camp and also attended training camp in 2016 prior to playing in Sarnia of the Ontario Hockey League.

Destination for 2020-21 -- HC Litvinov: It's unlikely Helt has done enough to warrant the Blues bringing him to North America to play, and at 22, he may be destined to a career in Europe despite making the effort to work with the Blues in an effort to crack the NHL.



Dakota Joshua, C, 6-2, 199: Joshua, 24, was acquired by the Blues from the Toronto Maple Leafs, who selected him in the fifth round of the 2015 draft, on July 12, 2019 for future considerations. After spending his four-year college career at Ohio State, Joshua split last season between the San Antonio Rampage of the AHL (three goals, four assists in 30 games) and Tulsa Oilers of the ECHL (three goals, eight assists in 20 games). Considered a project with ability to play with power and physicality, Joshua is projected to be a bottom six forward the Blues will be monitoring closely in his second year in the organization. He had two assists at Traverse City in four games last year with Blues prospects.

Destination for 2020-21 -- Springfield: The Dearborn, Mich. native will likely get the chance to play in the AHL the entire season and will need to show the organization he's taking necessary steps forward to be considered in the future. It's tough to see him playing in the NHL next season but a strong year in the AHL could pave the way for a considerable look for 2021-22 when he's due for a new contract.



Tanner Kaspick, C, 6-0, 200: The 22-year-old Kaspick, a fourth round pick in 2016, had himself an OK season this past year, his second with the Rampage, in which he he had 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in 59 games. Kaspick won't be mistaken for a high-point center but is one with some size who isn't hesitant to throw his weight around (33 penalty minutes last season); he once had 75 penalty minutes in 49 games with the Brandon Wheat Kings of the Western Hockey League. Kaspick played in just one game at Traverse City last year. Kaspick has either been a regular at the main training camp or Traverse City roster since he was drafted.

Destination for 2020-21 -- Springfield: The Brandon, Manitoba native isn't likely to crack the NHL roster soon, with the Blues set at the center ice position with the likes of Brayden Schenn, Ryan O'Reilly, Robert Thomas, Ivan Barbashev and Oskar Sundqvist on longer-term contracts and Tyler Bozak with one more year. Kaspick will need to elevate his game at the AHL level this season to earn himself a better contract when he becomes a restricted free agent after next season.



Klim Kostin, LW, 6-3, 212: Here is who everyone has been waiting for, who draws all sorts of attention from Blues fans since they selected him with the last pick of the 2017 draft, a pick they acquired from Pittsburgh when they sent Ryan Reaves to the Penguins, a trade that also brought back Sundqvist. The Blues have been, rightfully so, extremely patient with the 21-year-old Penza, Russia native, who just completed his third season at San Antonio and improved his point total last season (30, 13 goals, 17 assists) and a plus-1 rating with just 59 penalty minutes in 48 games after 24 points (10 goals, 14 assists) in 66 games in 2018-19 and a staggering minus-28 and 102 penalty minutes; he had two goals and an assist in four games at Traverse City last year.

Kostin's play improved enough last season at San Antonio that he earned his first taste with the Blues and scored his first NHL goal, a beauty I might add, in his fourth game on Nov. 23 against Nashville. Kostin is still considered a raw project, one the Blues hope develops into a menacing power forward with deceptive hands and a deft touch.

Destination for 2020-21 -- Springfield to start, St. Louis to finish: Yes, it's a bit of a cop-out prediction, but unless the Blues jettison off a forward or two via trade, it's going to be hard to see Kostin crack the lineup on a regular basis -- to start the season. The Blues have 13 forwards under contract, including Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou on entry-level deals, but neither of them are going anywhere any time soon. For a maturing young man, Kostin has displayed very good patience in allowing his development to grow at the AHL level, something Russian players have been reluctant to do in the past, and albeit a fourth straight year to start in the AHL could be tough to swallow at first, I believe the Blues will give Kostin the reassurances that if he continues to stick with what they have in mind for him, they will give him the necessary confidence to understand he's knocking on the door. Keep in mind he's only 21 and it feels like he's been in North America for 10 years! There's still tons of blossoming left in this already large young man. I think there's top nine, bordering top six potential here. Kostin's ELC runs through 2021-22, so he'll be plenty motivated enough to build up his resume.



Nikolaj Krag Christensen, C, 6-3, 201: First off, let's just call Krag Christensen NKC, because the name on first reference is long enough. A Rodovre, Denmark native, NKC was picked in the seventh round of the 2016 draft and spent this past season with the Frederikshavn White Hawks of the top Danish league, called Metal Ligaen. NKC finished with decent numbers, 27 points (14 goals, 13 assists) in 47 games.

Destination for 2020-21 -- Frederikshavn: It's unclear what NKC's intentions are at this point, but the 21-year-old is still considered a project and he's been willing to attend prospect camp in each of the last three years, so giving up on playing in North America doesn't seem to be in the cards just yet. There's nice size there for a center iceman, and I can remember some flashes of good speed watching NKC dash around the ice at prospect camp, but there just hasn't been enough of a body of work there to get a really good feel as to what the Blues' intentions are with him.



Mathias Laferriere, RW, 6-1, 175: The 19-year-old Montreal native has had himself a nice run in the QMJHL with the Cape Breton Eagles, where he's totaled 174 points in three-plus seasons, including 48 (20 goals, 28 assists) in just 40 games this past season where he missed a chunk of time at the start of the season because of a shoulder injury that probably cost him a spot on Canada's world junior team. Laferriere, who had a goal and an assist at Traverse City last season, has an uncanny quickness in his skating, a smooth stride who is leaner now than when he was at the start of camp (182). He was a strong setup player as well as a proven goal scorer in the Q and will need to transfer that ability to the next level.

Destination for 2020-21 -- Tulsa: A gradual step up for Laferriere will be sufficient for his progress. I'm not sure he's ready to move from the Q to the A just yet. I've had a number of people tell me that the AHL is a man's game, something the astute and former Blue Jamie Rivers has pointed out to me often, and a 19-year-old can be overwhelmed playing against men -- ask Kostin -- who are looking to survive in the game. The Blues have been good at patiently developing prospects, and this 2018 sixth round pick can turn into a nice little gem if he continues to develop. And who knows, perhaps he could elevate himself to Springfield by season's end, or even 2021-22, but a gradual step up is the way to go with this kid. I like his game. Keep him on your radar down the road. Laferriere signed a three-year, entry-level contract on Oct. 17, 2019 ($810,000 AAV, $796,667 cap hit) but is also a slide candidate.



Nick Lappin, RW, 6-1, 175: Lappin has NHL experience, having played parts of three seasons (2016-18) with the New Jersey Devils; the 27-year-old signed an AHL contract to play in San Antonio last season and had 11 points (five goals, six assists) in 42 games. A native of Geneva, Ill., Lappin was brought in for depth and veteran experience to a younger group in San Antonio who never got a call-up by the Blues this season.

Destination for 2020-21 -- Springfield or elsewhere: Lappin was playing on a one-year, two-way contract this season ($700,000/$350,000) and could stay in the organization and play in the AHL again, but is likely to look for work elsewhere since the Blues will be affiliated with Springfield now instead of San Antonio, which was closer to home for Lappin.



Hugh McGing, 5-8, 167: The diminutive forward wrapped up his four-year career playing for former Blues coach Andy Murray's Western Michigan Broncos with 117 points (46 goals, 71 assists) in 147 games, including 35 points (13 goals, 22 assists) in 35 games this past season. The Chicago native, who the Blues selected in the fifth round of the 2018 draft, is a dart. The speed is definitely there, but how his physical stature translates as he moves up the totem pole will be key here. Smaller players have been known to perform well in the NHL, but McGing, who signed a two-year entry-level contract ($925,000 AAV) will find out quickly that playing at the pro level will be an adjustment.

Destination for 2020-21 -- Tulsa: Let McGing get his feet wet at the ECHL, see how he reacts to playing there for a season, or even half a season if he shines, and then evaluate whether he's ready to move up to Springfield. There are tools there to work with. It's just a case of development for a 21-year-old, and coming from an Andy Murray syatem, discipline won't be an issue.



Jeremy Michel, LW, 6-0, 165: Michel is a 19-year-old drafted by the Blues in the seventh round of the 2019 draft who completed his third season with the Val-d'Or Foreurs of the QMJHL with 42 points (18 goals, 24 assists) in 63 games; he has 107 points (40 goals, 67 assists) in 192 games with the Foreurs, but in a defensively-challenged league, the plus-minus numbers leave something to be desired. Michel is a combined minus-84 in three seasons. The book on Michel, who attended prospects camp, training camp and played in two games at Traverse City last year, is he's a shooter and he's already added some weight to his draft size frame (150 pounds), which will be needed to make the necessary steps up the ladder.

Destination for 2020-21 -- Val-d'Or: It's safe to say that the Levis, Quebec native will get a fourth year in the Q but will need to put up bigger, more offensive numbers to be thrust onto the radar of Blues management. In a league like the Q, offense is the way to go, and for Michel advance in the organization, he'll need a huge uptick in numbers.



Jordan Nolan, RW, 6-3, 219: What can you say about a two-time Stanley Cup champion who was also on the ice at the end of the Blues' title run as a Black Ace last season? Nolan is a nine-year NHL veteran of the Los Angeles Kings, Buffalo Sabres and Blues organization, who he's spent the past two years with, including 14 games (two assists) in St. Louis in 2018-19. He's spent the past two seasons with San Antonio, including serve as the Rampage captain this past season. Nolan is all about the grit, the physicality and the grind. Just the kind of player the Blues were looking for as added roster depth that fits into the fabric of their identity.

Destination for 2020-21 -- Springfield: It's tough for a 30-year-old to pick up and move again to another AHL city, but Nolan is a good depth player in this organization. He's an unrestricted free agent who can look for another opportunity elsewhere, but I believe he likes what the Blues offer for him at this point in his career and would make a strong leader of a new group for a new city. The Blues have liked what Nolan offers and is a reliable call-up if warranted. He was making $700,000/$300,000 on a two-way contract and could get something similar or get a modest raise in a new contract.



Austin Poganski, RW, 6-1, 198: Poganski, a fourth-round pick in 2014, got his first taste of the NHL when he suited up for the Blues in Buffalo on Dec. 10. A reliable, strong wing has spent the past two full seasons in San Antonio and got a sniff with the Rampage in 2017-18. He had 30 points (10 goals, 20 assists) in 56 games this past season as an assistant captain. He had a goal and an assist at Traverse City last year.

Destination for 2020-21 -- Springfield: Poganski will get a longer look at training camp this year, but projected as a fourth-line winger with potential to see some third line duty, another year growing his game in the AHL would greatly benefit the St. Cloud, Minn. native. Poganski didn't register a point in his NHL debut, but for the Blues to reward him with a call-up for a game gets one's attention that there's something to like there. Alexander Steen has one more year left on his contract and will be 37 next season, so there may be a chance for the 24-year-old Poganski to have a year with the Thunderbirds and make the roster on a full-time basis in 2021-22.



Evan Polei, LW, 6-2, 227: An undrafted free agent who spent three years with the Bakerfield Condors of the AHL, the Blues signed Polei to two-year entry-level contract on July 1, 2019 ($750,000 AAV). He spent the season with the Rampage and played in just 21 games, totaling four points (one goal, three assists). A 24-yera-old from Wetaskiwin, Alberta, Polei has some offensive capabilities of a body that is more of a net-front presence that can cycle pucks in the offensive zone.

Destination for 2020-21 -- Springfield: Polei is slated to head to play for the Thunderbirds and keep gaining experience and exposure at the AHL level. His 37 minutes in 21 games last season lend to believe he's more of the enforcer type and not projected to offer much more offensive punch than the 20 points in 53 games he had with the Condors in 2018-19.



Evgeny Skachkov, LW, 6-0, 194: Drafted by the Blues in the seventh round in 2003, Skachkov has been a European lifer when it comes to the hockey career of the 35-year-old. He spent last season with CSM Dunărea Galați of the Romanian Hockey League and had 39 points (18 goals, 21 assists) in 13 games. Skachkov played 10 seasons in the KHL (2008-2018) for seven different clubs before going to the Supreme Hockey League in Russia and Belarus. He then went to Romania last year.

Destination for 2020-21 -- Dunărea Galați: That's the guess, since Skachkov put up solid numbers there last season. He's Blues property, but at this point in his career, a 35-year-old is in the twilight of his playing days and will remain in Europe.



Nolan Stevens, C, 6-3, 183: The son of an NHL coach (John Stevens), the Blues used a fifth-round pick in 2016 to take the Northeastern University product who's spent the past two seasons in San Antonio. Stevens, 23, went from 18 points (nine goals, nine assists) in 59 games with the Rampage in 2018-19 to 31 points (nine goals, 22 assists) in 50 games there this past season. The Brantford, Ontario native made improvements to his game while playing in a top six role last season.

Destination for 2020-21 -- Springfield: Stevens will be a restricted free agent and have arbitration rights, but this will be an important year for him in terms of if the Blues will continue with their development of him moving forward. He's only 23 and made improvements last year but will need to stay on that path if he feels he can get a crack at the parent club. At this point, I'd say those chances are 60/40 at best unless there's a real big climb in offensive production. A 24-goal season his final year at Northeastern caught the Blues' eye and in two years at the AHL level, Stevens has yet to break into double digits. That will have to change moving forward. He'll need to be more of a goal-scoring threat.



Alexei Toropchenko, RW, 6-3, 187: Tall and lean, the 2017 fourth-round pick by the Blues had a challenging season, his first in the AHL, with San Antonio last year with just nine points (five goals, four assists) in 59 games after being an effective player the previous two seasons with the Guelph Storm of the OHL when Toropchenko scored 17 goals each season. It was his first year as a pro and the Moscow native has the tools to learn and grow, but seems destined to be a third-line winger on the high end, more likely as a mucking and grinding fourth-line winger. As a 20-year-old, the Blues, as has been mentioned a number of occasions already, will be patient because there are good qualities to like.

Destination for 2020-21 -- Springfield: The learning curve will continue in Year 2 as a pro. Toropchenko, who scored two goals in four games at Traverse City last year, has displayed good hand-eye coordination around the net, but needs to build on last year's modest numbers with the Thunderbirds in 2020-21. Having played in Traverse City the past two seasons and taking part in the main club's training camp has showed a positive willingness to do the necessary things to climb the depth chart.



Mike Vecchione, RW, 5-10, 194: Vecchione, 27, came to the Blues as a veteran depth signing when he inked a one-year, two-way contract ($700,000/$250,000) to play for San Antonio last season after spending the previous three years in the Philadelphia Flyers organization, including two with their AHL club, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Vecchione was a nice depth signing for the Rampage and had 36 points, including a career-high 21 goals, in 61 games.

Destination for 2020-21 -- Springfield: Vecchione's numbers warrant a return to the club should the Blues bring him back at the AHL level. They can bring him back on another two-way contract, but there's always the possibility that the UFA-to-be will look elsewhere to advance his career. I've got to believe that the situation was a good fit for the Saugus, Massachussetts native, and now that the Blues' AHL affiliate is just 100 miles from home, one's got to believe that if the two sides come together, a contract will be agreed upon.



Nathan Walker, LW, 5-9, 186: The 26-year-old was a 2014 third-round pick of the Washington Capitals, who cut ties with the Aussie forward before the Blues jumped in with a two-year, two-way contract ($700,000 AAV) last season and he fit in nicely with San Antonio, posting 32 points that included a career-high 19 goals serving a role as assistant captain. Walker's play with the Rampage earned him a call-up with the Blues and he posted a goal and an assist in five games. The Cardiff, Wales native has played in 17 NHL games (two goals, two assists), including 10 with the Capitals and two with the Edmonton Oilers.

Destination for 2020-21 -- Springfield: Walker made the smooth transition to the Blues' organization and provided good, veteran experience at the AHL level and was rewarded with his call-up earlier this season in the NHL. He'll continue to be on that same radar again. The Blues know what they're getting, a spark plug who works hard and doesn't give up on pucks who has a knack for the net and isn't afraid to sacrifice his smaller frame.



Keean Washkurak, C, 5-10, 184: The Blues selected the Waterloo, Ontario native in the fifth round of the 2019 draft and considered to be a bit of a fiery type of a player with quality speed and finishing capabilities to go with strong puck possession, Washkurak has steadily improved his numbers in each of his three seasons with the Mississauga Steelheads of the OHL. In three seasons with the Steelheads, including last year's 52 points (22 goals, 30 assists, all career-highs) in 49 games cut short after missing five weeks from Dec. 16-Jan 23 due to a hand injury, Washkurak has 114 points (44 goals, 70 assists) in 176 games. He debuted for the Blues at Traverse City last year and had a goal and an assist in four games.

Destination for 2020-21 -- Mississauga: Washkurak is still raw and only 18 years old. That body still has to develop and a fourth season in the OHL will enhance his chances when the time comes to signing that first pro contract. The direction Washkurak has taken shows an initial good promise within the organization and this is another prospect to keep a close eye on in the future.