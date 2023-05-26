Jon Hamm pays homage to St. Louis Blues in recent presentation

In his speech, he couldn't help but talk about the Blues and how he was a real hockey fan, compared to other celebrities attending games.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis native Jon Hamm paid homage to the St. Louis Blues while presenting an award for the Sports Business Journal.

Hamm, who grew up in Creve Coeur, has been vocal about his love for hockey and specifically his hometown team. He has attended numerous Blues games, at home and on the road, and even took part in the 2019 Stanley Cup parade with the team.

On Wednesday, Hamm took the stage for the Sports Business Journal to present the National League Hockey's Commissioner Gary Bettman with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

In his speech, he couldn't help but talk about the Blues and how he was a real hockey fan, compared to other celebrities attending games.

"I am a huge hockey fan... like a real hockey fan. Not like the people sitting, not the celebrities, looking at you Will Ferrell, sitting down by the glass, on the video board. They are at the (Los Angeles) Kings game and they have their hat that they just bought at the store," Hamm said.

The 52-year-old went on to talk about a Blues hat he bought in 1995, sitting in the sections well above the glass and watching games with his dad. He remembers many Blues legends playing and different iconic plays in their history.

"I got to hoist the cup underneath the St. Louis Arch in front of about 500,000 ecstatic St. Louisans," he said.

Hamm then presented Bettman with the Sports Business Journal's Lifetime Achievement Award in which he was recognized for the growth and creativity of the league in 30 years.