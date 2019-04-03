ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues have announced that April 6 will be Barclay Day at the Enterprise Center.

Each theme ticket will come with an adorable pair of Barclay Blues socks.

The event is not just for looks. Ticket sales will also have a 'paw'sitive impact on national non-profit Duo.

Duo will receive $5 from each theme ticket sold. Duo is a St. Louis-based not-for-profit organization that provides highly trained service dogs to people with disabilities as well as therapy facilities.

WATCH: See the Blues' puppy Barclay on the ice!

Barclay is a golden retriever that is being trained as a assistance dog for Duo. The pup is named after the late Blues great Barclay Plager, who was both a player and coach for the team.

Theme tickets need to be purchased in addition to regular tickets for the game. Use promo code BARC19 when purchasing tickets to receive the special Barclay socks. Click here for details.

Groups of 15 or more qualify for a group discount and can purchase tickets at that rate by calling 314-622-5454.